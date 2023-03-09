Has anyone had experience opening ports on a voda 4g business plan?

Was on a personal connection which I had no luck with (assuming CG-NAT was playing havoc with it)

Changed over last week to a business plan as Vodafone support told me that I need a static IP to forward ports which I've done but I still cant seem to open any ports up over the Deco x58 modem they supplied, Looks like all incoming ports are still blocked.

They do advertise it as possible on their site so im a bit stumped.

I contacted support and they said not our issue they dont block anything 😅