quebec: Thanks @MaxineN, moment I turn off Wifi and also Airplane mode right? This is regardless of the plan I am on, could be a corporate plan right?

If you connect to roaming network, if you make a call, receive a call, send a text or turn on mobile data $8 daily roaming will trigger. However having WiFi on and Airplane mode and connected to any WiFi network, WiFi calling will kick in as if you're in NZ. Regardless of the postpay plan.

Hope this helps!