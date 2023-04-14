Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Anyone having issues with Xero and WFM logins
mobiusnz

340 posts

Ultimate Geek


#304213 14-Apr-2023 09:12
I have a client on Vodafone across 3 sites. Almost all of them get a timeout getting to Xero's login pages for Xero accounting or Workflow Max.

Some do work - One who doesn't work I installed a VPN with the DG via the VPN into my network on another ISP and it works - Of course it could be something with DNS.

 

I'm about to check DNS settings one servers are up to date as its all akamai related but my gut says its another of the weird network issues I'm witnessed on the VF/ONE NZ network. I've had it before where internet works but 365 connections were problematic and it was a VF internal networking issue.

Strangely some machines work fine - I've run a Flushdns on one of the workstations not working in case it was a DNS change/TTL related or something silly.




StevieT
638 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #3063561 14-Apr-2023 09:25
I'm having issues with Facebook and Instagram loading on broadband (in Petone). Using One NZ's mobile network (including hot spot to laptop) doesn't repulicate the issues I'm facing.

mobiusnz

340 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #3063562 14-Apr-2023 09:26
Just to report back - It appears its nothing to do with VF directly. I changed DNS server priority as 8.8.8.8 was at the top of the list (doing that fixed a prior issue). Moving OneNZ's DNS servers to the top of the forwarders list in DNS on their servers seems to have fixed it so it must be an issue with Google DNS/Akamai DNS or routing causing the issue.

 

Anyone else having similar issues check you aren't using Google's DNS servers 8.8.8.8 and 8.8.4.4




mobiusnz

340 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #3063563 14-Apr-2023 09:28
StevieT:

 

I'm having issues with Facebook and Instagram loading on broadband (in Petone). Using One NZ's mobile network (including hot spot to laptop) doesn't repulicate the issues I'm facing.

 

 

Maybe check your DNS servers aren't Googles Public DNS as the Xero/WFM pages are Akamai hosted (or DDOS protected at least) so it could be an issue between Google DNS and Akamai or worse?




JPNZ
1055 posts

Uber Geek


  #3063564 14-Apr-2023 09:29
On vodafone fibre and using Xero all day. No issues




StevieT
638 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #3063567 14-Apr-2023 09:34
mobiusnz:

 

StevieT:

 

I'm having issues with Facebook and Instagram loading on broadband (in Petone). Using One NZ's mobile network (including hot spot to laptop) doesn't repulicate the issues I'm facing.

 

 

Maybe check your DNS servers aren't Googles Public DNS as the Xero/WFM pages are Akamai hosted (or DDOS protected at least) so it could be an issue between Google DNS and Akamai or worse?

 

 

Using StrongDNS on laptop, Vodafone's DNS servers on phone/router. Problems are occurring on both phone and laptop - however, turning off wifi and using One NZ's mobile network doesn't appear to have any issues

nzkc
1135 posts

Uber Geek


  #3063571 14-Apr-2023 09:58
Its not you. Its them: https://status.xero.com/

 

mobiusnz

340 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #3063572 14-Apr-2023 10:04
nzkc:

 

Its not you. Its them: https://status.xero.com/

 

 



Yeah - Initially they said they had no issues - Later they contacted the client back to say they had had more communication from clients having issues.
I changed the DNS and that INSTANTLY fixed it for the main user who I was in communication with - I then changed it on the server at the bigger head office branch and again a user who hadn't been working now worked.

All of this could have been me patting myself on the back when in fact Xero found an issue and made a change.

I reported my findings back to the Xero contact my client had been in communication with as it may well be that everyone having issues was using Googles Public DNS.




sleemanj
1465 posts

Uber Geek


  #3063585 14-Apr-2023 10:50
Getting a lot of intermittent slow or no connection problems to various sites today, reddit, kiwibank, stuff images, speedtest...

 

Maybe some CDN having an issue.




mobiusnz

340 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #3063591 14-Apr-2023 11:06
sleemanj:

 

Getting a lot of intermittent slow or no connection problems to various sites today, reddit, kiwibank, stuff images, speedtest...

 

Maybe some CDN having an issue.

 



In that particular case using Vodafone's DNS seemed to fix it.

I've just had a Vodafone client now ring with "Internet issues". DNS is right but some sites working, some not.

Stuff, Google running like a dream. Can't get to Trademe at all.

So not sure if its VF network related or CDN as you say. Both clients have been VF fibre sites.




Silvrav
222 posts

Master Geek

ID Verified

  #3063598 14-Apr-2023 11:26
can confirm wife is also having issues at home on a spark network - some sites work some dont

MurrayM
2289 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified

  #3063603 14-Apr-2023 12:00
I'm on Vodafone and this morning I've found that I can get to some sites ok (eg stuff.co.nz) but others time-out (eg rnz.co.nz). Checked my PC and it's set to use default DNS from the router, router is an Ultra Hub that doesn't allow changing of the DNS even if I wanted to and reports under WAN Status that the DNS is set to 203.109.191.1 and 203.118.191.1 which I understand is Vodafone's standard DNS servers.

 

I changed the DNS to 8.8.8.8 on my PC and this allows me to get into rnz.co.nz and other sites, but still seeing some weirdness eg text on stuff.co.nz appearing but no images.

 

Also this morning my Lenovo smart clock didn't start streaming RNZ 6am news like it's set up to do, which I assume is all part of the connectivity problems.

MurrayM
2289 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified

  #3063605 14-Apr-2023 12:03
In addition I can't get into https://gamefaqs.gamespot.com (just times out) no matter which DNS server I'm using.

MaxineN
Max
1182 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
One NZ
Subscriber

  #3063612 14-Apr-2023 12:23
mobiusnz:

 



In that particular case using Vodafone's DNS seemed to fix it.

I've just had a Vodafone client now ring with "Internet issues". DNS is right but some sites working, some not.

Stuff, Google running like a dream. Can't get to Trademe at all.

So not sure if its VF network related or CDN as you say. Both clients have been VF fibre sites.

 

 

 

 

Yep we're aware, few of us could also replicate the issue. It's being looked at.




