I have a client on Vodafone across 3 sites. Almost all of them get a timeout getting to Xero's login pages for Xero accounting or Workflow Max.



Some do work - One who doesn't work I installed a VPN with the DG via the VPN into my network on another ISP and it works - Of course it could be something with DNS.

I'm about to check DNS settings one servers are up to date as its all akamai related but my gut says its another of the weird network issues I'm witnessed on the VF/ONE NZ network. I've had it before where internet works but 365 connections were problematic and it was a VF internal networking issue.



Strangely some machines work fine - I've run a Flushdns on one of the workstations not working in case it was a DNS change/TTL related or something silly.