Vodafone Mobile Wi-Fi R205 problems
legup

#304233 15-Apr-2023 22:49
I have an old Vodafone R205 and previously used it with various SIMs including Spark and 2D. 

The other day I tried to use it with an active 2D SIM and I got a "Limited service" and "No network" error. 

 

Multiple reboots - no success. Then after a lot of frustration it just connected.

 

Today I tried again and it wouldn't work initially then randomly did. Tonight it wouldn't connect and then about 10 minutes later - viola it connected.

 

When I access the settings and try searching network it finds VF, 2D and Spark. When I try to made 2D the preferred network, it wouldn't save the setting.

 


Any suggestions here please?? Once connected it stays up and works fine!!

Linux
  #3064086 15-Apr-2023 22:56
Setup a new APN ' internet '

legup

  #3064089 15-Apr-2023 22:59
there is an APN set and it says "internet" only. I did check that and cross checked it with 2D settings.

 

 

 

There is also a field "number" which is *99#

