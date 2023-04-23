jackyleunght2002

Hi One NZ



I didn't realize it is one year already and forgotten to top up which resulted my number on the phone saying I am not a valid prepay customer



On myonenz website, I am not able to see my information and not able to top up.



I went to the northwest shopping mall and they said they have rang your channel team, but still haven't receive any update.



So far at the moment I can still receive sms and also phone call but can't dial out and Northwest team and also your website support saying the number is active



Is it possible that you can have a look for me and hopefully you guys can bring the number back alive?



Please advise how I should PM you on this matter



Thank you

Jacky