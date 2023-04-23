Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Hi One NZ, I didn't realize and forgot to top up, I think my number is currently being recycled
jackyleunght2002

318 posts

Ultimate Geek


#304318 23-Apr-2023 11:14
Hi One NZ

I didn't realize it is one year already and forgotten to top up which resulted my number on the phone saying I am not a valid prepay customer

On myonenz website, I am not able to see my information and not able to top up.

I went to the northwest shopping mall and they said they have rang your channel team, but still haven't receive any update.

So far at the moment I can still receive sms and also phone call but can't dial out and Northwest team and also your website support saying the number is active

Is it possible that you can have a look for me and hopefully you guys can bring the number back alive?

Please advise how I should PM you on this matter

Thank you
Jacky

MaxineN
Max
1189 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
One NZ
Subscriber

  #3067331 23-Apr-2023 11:40
Pming




