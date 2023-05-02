Hi All,

I'm on "Ultrafast" HFC in Wellington and I'm encountering intermittent connectivity issues which I'm sure are DNS related. Every few days my wifi connected devices will start conplaining they can't get to the internet. During this time I can still ping IP adddresses but not DNS host names. After a modem reboot everything starts to work again.

I use a DNS service to get access to overseas services and on the specific devices which use that service and are configured statically with non-Vodafone/One DNS servers I never have an issue. But with devices that get their DNS servers from the Vodafone/One modem DHCP server I have this problem.



I guess I could just configure the modem to use different DNS servers but I was curious if anyone else was having a similar issue?

Cheers

C