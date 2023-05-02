Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
DNS Issue on Ultrafast HFC
broonie27

#304428 2-May-2023 20:19
Hi All,

 

I'm on "Ultrafast" HFC in Wellington and I'm encountering intermittent connectivity issues which I'm sure are DNS related. Every few days my wifi connected devices will start conplaining they can't get to the internet. During this time I can still ping IP adddresses but not DNS host names. After a modem reboot everything starts to work again.

 

I use a DNS service to get access to overseas services and on the specific devices which use that service and are configured statically with non-Vodafone/One DNS servers I never have an issue. But with devices that get their DNS servers from the Vodafone/One modem DHCP server I have this problem.

I guess I could just configure the modem to use different DNS servers but I was curious if anyone else was having a similar issue? 

 

 

 

Cheers

 

C

KiwiSurfer
  #3070647 2-May-2023 20:47
Sounds like an issue with the DNS functionality in your modem. Typically modem/routers give out its own IP address as the DNS server in DHCP assignments so that devices access DNS through the modem's DNS server (which then relays the request to Vodafone's DNS server). Highly unlikely to be an issue with Vodafone's DNS servers.

 

If it is an old modem/router it would be worth replacing with a new one. If it's from Vodafone get in touch with them and see if they can get it replaced.

 

You could also try a factory reset if you're confident in managing that.

 
 
 
 

SteveXNZ
  #3070655 2-May-2023 21:06
I have a similar issue with a Farmside-supplied Vodafone modem/router for RBI.  I was first alerted to the problem when I installed a Fingbox on my network and it complained of DNS issues.  I was skeptical at first, but after a few tests with nslookup and dig I verified that at times name resolution wasn't working as expected when the modem/router was acting as the DNS relay.  I never did get round to exhaustively debugging it, so will follow this thread with interest.

