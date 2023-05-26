My wife and myself are using several Doro PhoneEasy 621 3G flip phones with Vodafone prepay SIM cards, and actually still have some spare ones new old stock. It looks like we'll need to replace them all next year, as 3G will be phased out? - Problem is that the 4G dumbphones flip phones on the market nowadays do not "answer on flip open" - that seems to be a setting available on some rare models only (it's now called a "feature"). I found Doro 6820 and 6880 available from the UK at ca $150 each. Any better and cheaper ideas?