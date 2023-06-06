From press release:

One New Zealand has committed to crediting $200 to SME business customers who experience interruptions to their connection by announcing the launch of the SME Resolution Guarantee.

Connectivity for Kiwi businesses is vital, as any minor disruption to services can have a significant impact on their operations. One NZ SME customers already have access to the ‘Best in Test’ network in Aotearoa, and now have a resolution guarantee to be even more confident in the service.

So if SME customers have a connectivity issue within One NZ’s control with their mobile or broadband and technicians are unable to fix it by the end of the next business day, the account will be credited $200.*

One New Zealand SME & Consumer Director Chris Fletcher says “This is a great step forward in providing for our SME customers across Aotearoa who rely on consistent connectivity.”

“Our local Kiwi businesses are vital to Aotearoa, so being able to support them by keeping them connected is a priority for One New Zealand. This guarantee will provide reassurance to SME customers, give them one less thing to worry about, and prove our commitment to continuous excellent service.”