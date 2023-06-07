I have a customer who has been for months having issues with his 4G internet connection provided by VF. There have been email interactions and recently, they have become entirely unresponsive and the issue is unresolved.

The customer is remote to me, and non-technical.

Before I advise the client to switch providers, is there someone from VF who wants to try and sort the client out? Ultimately they are better served by a UFB connection with Mesh Wifi, but if they can't get support, it's not an option to continue using VF.