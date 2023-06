I've been getting a few calls the last few weeks that my phone identifies as 'suspected spam', all from 09 numbers - last night's was from 09 883 1329. (With Kogan, so on One's network.)

I just ignore the calls so have no idea what they're after, but assume it's the same kind of rubbish.

Am I best to ignore like I do or answer them? (Unsure if there's any parallels to spam emails in that responding confirms the account is active.)