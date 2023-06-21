Looking at an account that is set up for $ 30 auto top up and noticed it failed last month.

A $ 30 auto top up happened on 19 March. On 16 April the account was charged $ 15 and on 14 May, another $ 15 charge.

At this point, the auto top up should've happened but it did not. When it was time for another charge the account had almost $ 0 balance and it didn't renew automatically.

Just now I did a manual top up using the credit card stored, and it worked.

Any one else seeing auto top up failing since last month?