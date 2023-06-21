Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
One New Zealand (including Vodafone, WxC, Farmside)Auto top Up failed?
#306020 21-Jun-2023 11:12
Looking at an account that is set up for $ 30 auto top up and noticed it failed last month.

 

A $ 30 auto top up happened on 19 March. On 16 April the account was charged $ 15 and on 14 May, another $ 15 charge.

 

At this point, the auto top up should've happened but it did not. When it was time for another charge the account had almost $ 0 balance and it didn't renew automatically.

 

Just now I did a manual top up using the credit card stored, and it worked.

 

Any one else seeing auto top up failing since last month?




  #3093002 21-Jun-2023 13:07
If I understand you correctly, my multiple experiences with VF / One NZ is that if the account balance is below five dollars, the auto top-up will fail.

 

On that basis I have had to manually top-up ahead of time to ensure the balance stays above five dollars to ensure that an auto top-up works which seems rather illogical, but that's what I've experienced.

 
 
 
 

Trade NZ and US shares and funds with Sharesies (affiliate link).
  #3093009 21-Jun-2023 13:20
That's not what it says:

 

 

In any case, the auto top up was set to $ 30 and it's been working for a couple of years, so it was being deducted at $ 15/month, which should've triggered the auto top up last month when the balance reached $ 0. 

 

 




  #3093018 21-Jun-2023 13:34
freitasm:

 

That's not what it says:

 

 

I totally agree and the last time I checked I could not resolve the issue.

 

I have better things to do, purely in my case (SMS functionality in my alarm panel where I can't see any txt messages from the device telling me credit is low or exhausted etc) I elected to set a calendar reminder every twenty eight days to check the account status and ensure the top-up has worked. 

