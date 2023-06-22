Hi there,



I'm looking at moving to One NZ however I'm unable to access one of the online services I need which has a non standard port setup. I'm trying using the standard APN 'vodafone' . I'm testing this using a prepay Sim with 5Gb available on it and it's able to access all other websites etc using my smartphone.



On 2degrees I have the same problem and get around it by using the 'direct' APN rather than the standard 'internet' which I believe changes something to do with the IP or routing, which then allows the service I need to work. I'm hoping someone here with a knowledge of both network may be able to advise if One NZ has their own a 'direct' APN equivalent?



Thanks in advance 🙂