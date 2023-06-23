Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Getting HFC cables removed from your property
My property has had HFC cables to it from the early Saturn days. I moved away and took the service to the new property and when I moved back, I could not get it reconnected by Voda as apparently they didn’t have capacity in my street. I then tried a couple of times to get Voda to remove the cables, without any luck, so gave up.

 

Now everything belongs to OneNZ I thought I would give it another go so called them today and lodged a job with a very helpful call centre person. I asked for the job number and was told that I would get it emailed to me once it had been created. So far nothing has been received.

 

Let us see what happens and please join in if you have had any experience of getting the HFC cables removed from your property.

Previous Threads on this topic

 

https://www.geekzone.co.nz/forums.asp?forumid=40&topicid=304354

 

https://www.geekzone.co.nz/forums.asp?forumid=40&topicid=300696 

 
 
 
 

Jase2985:

 

Previous Threads on this topic

 

https://www.geekzone.co.nz/forums.asp?forumid=40&topicid=304354

 

https://www.geekzone.co.nz/forums.asp?forumid=40&topicid=300696 

 

 

 

 

Thanks I had seen the first but not the second. Both have accounts of being reffered to Chorus. I also saw that one respondant had successfully had their cables removed. i am aware that the network providers sub out to Downers and similar organisations, who then sub out to smaller contractors. 

 

Given my previous exerionce of requests going nowhere I am hoping that OneNZ can do better. In the long term the ideal situation would be the whole network is removed. It is a blight on the Wellngton landscape.

