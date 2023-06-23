My property has had HFC cables to it from the early Saturn days. I moved away and took the service to the new property and when I moved back, I could not get it reconnected by Voda as apparently they didn’t have capacity in my street. I then tried a couple of times to get Voda to remove the cables, without any luck, so gave up.

Now everything belongs to OneNZ I thought I would give it another go so called them today and lodged a job with a very helpful call centre person. I asked for the job number and was told that I would get it emailed to me once it had been created. So far nothing has been received.

Let us see what happens and please join in if you have had any experience of getting the HFC cables removed from your property.