Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsOne New Zealand (including Vodafone, WxC, Farmside)Help with BYO modem with One's HFC
Aucklandjafa

186 posts

Master Geek


#306124 29-Jun-2023 21:04
Send private message quote this post

Sorry if this has been mentioned before, I couldn't find another thread.....

 

 

 

Anyway, I've recently moved back to One's HFC (for $53/month and 3 times the speed at 900mb - it was really a no-brainer)

 

 

 

The connection itself has been rock-solid, but the Huawei-supplied modems have really horrible rubbish wifi. I set up my Spark SM3 and the wifi difference is night and day (getting nearly 800mb). My issue is: the Smart modem lasts about 4 hours before going dead, devices are still connected, light is green (cable modem all good too), yet there's no data until you reset it. Am I missing something with the SM3's settings? It's currently in bridge mode connected straight to the cable modem - this was the only way to get it going (It also wouldn't work bridging off the Huawei). It would be great if someone knew what to do as the modem easily covers the whole house - no need to go down with One's mesh offering.

 

If it's not possible to get the Smart modem to work, are there any other routers that people recommend would work? Thinking Fritzbox etc.

 

Very much appreciated

 

 

 

Cheers

Create new topic
MaxineN
Max
1211 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
One NZ
Subscriber

  #3097423 29-Jun-2023 21:20
Send private message quote this post

Sessions timing out because you've got it I'm bridge mode when the TC4400 is doing that job already and converting it into a usable WAN interface.

You need to remove bridging from the SM3 and set it up for automatic IP vlan tag 10 on WAN and go WAN to LAN 1 of the TC.

Also I'd like to know why out Huawei is falling over (band steering issue). We can look at the DN8 but it needs to be plugged in(again WAN to LAN1) so we can see the Huawei and see what's up with it.




Ramblings from a mysterious lady who's into tech. Warning I may often create zingers.

 

Opinions are my own. They don't represent my employer.

 
 
 
 

Backblaze Unlimited Backup. World’s easiest cloud backup. Get peace of mind knowing your files are backed up securely in the cloud (affiliate link).
Aucklandjafa

186 posts

Master Geek


  #3097426 29-Jun-2023 21:33
Send private message quote this post

MaxineN: Sessions timing out because you've got it I'm bridge mode when the TC4400 is doing that job already and converting it into a usable WAN interface.

You need to remove bridging from the SM3 and set it up for automatic IP vlan tag 10 on WAN and go WAN to LAN 1 of the TC.

Also I'd like to know why out Huawei is falling over (band steering issue). We can look at the DN8 but it needs to be plugged in(again WAN to LAN1) so we can see the Huawei and see what's up with it.



Cheers! Thanks for the quick reply - will change those settings in the morning. Band steering seems to be ok, it’s just the throughput on the 5ghz band - it’s just not there. Like half that of the SM3. Performance on the 2.4ghz band is all good - on par with the SM3.

MaxineN
Max
1211 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
One NZ
Subscriber

  #3097429 29-Jun-2023 21:44
Send private message quote this post

That's really odd.

If you're talking about the HG659 sure that's in line but a DN8(one we've shipped for a while) I've pushed close to a gig on good wifi gear so I'm super curious as to what's going on.




Here's a handy reference https://one.nz/help/broadband/modem-support/byo-modem/ (and an error I need to fix. IPu4 is not a thing ;) )




Ramblings from a mysterious lady who's into tech. Warning I may often create zingers.

 

Opinions are my own. They don't represent my employer.

Create new topic





News and reviews »

Amazon Kindle Scribe Review
Posted 25-Jun-2023 11:57

Nokia Announces Three New C-Series Smartphone in New Zealand
Posted 20-Jun-2023 13:56

Adobe Firefly Now Powers Generative AI Capabilities in Adobe Illustrator
Posted 20-Jun-2023 13:48

JBL Announces Five New Soundbar Models Featuring 3D and Dolby Atmos
Posted 20-Jun-2023 13:44

Samsung Announces Odyssey OLED G9 Gaming Monitor
Posted 20-Jun-2023 13:40

HP Victus Gaming Laptop Review
Posted 7-Jun-2023 17:05

Synology Unveils Beedrive
Posted 7-Jun-2023 17:00

Spark to launch satellite-to-mobile service
Posted 6-Jun-2023 10:04

Synology Raises the Bar With DSM 7.2
Posted 2-Jun-2023 10:00

Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 and 5 Pro get ECG and Blood Pressure features in New Zealand
Posted 1-Jun-2023 09:57

Sony Announces Newest Ultra Wide-Angle Zoom Vlogging Camera
Posted 25-May-2023 16:17

Canon Unveils Compact Camera Specifically Designed for Vlogging
Posted 25-May-2023 16:04

Logitech Announces G Pro X 2 Lightspeed Gaming Headset
Posted 25-May-2023 15:06

Google Play Games Beta Open to All Players in New Zealand
Posted 25-May-2023 14:57

Dyson Purifier Big+Quiet Formaldehyde Cleans Large Rooms
Posted 23-May-2023 16:22








Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.




RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2023 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone BI dashboard
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Slack
Geekzone on Twitter
Affiliate links
Mighty Ape
Sharesies
Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright


This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

 