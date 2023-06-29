Aucklandjafa

Sorry if this has been mentioned before, I couldn't find another thread.....

Anyway, I've recently moved back to One's HFC (for $53/month and 3 times the speed at 900mb - it was really a no-brainer)

The connection itself has been rock-solid, but the Huawei-supplied modems have really horrible rubbish wifi. I set up my Spark SM3 and the wifi difference is night and day (getting nearly 800mb). My issue is: the Smart modem lasts about 4 hours before going dead, devices are still connected, light is green (cable modem all good too), yet there's no data until you reset it. Am I missing something with the SM3's settings? It's currently in bridge mode connected straight to the cable modem - this was the only way to get it going (It also wouldn't work bridging off the Huawei). It would be great if someone knew what to do as the modem easily covers the whole house - no need to go down with One's mesh offering.

If it's not possible to get the Smart modem to work, are there any other routers that people recommend would work? Thinking Fritzbox etc.

Very much appreciated

Cheers