I contacted One/Vodafone via their online chat to start my move to an eSIM, as I need to have a second SIM in my phone.

I was advised that they can't sent me my QR code and that I need to visit a physical store. This is despite the fact you can order a new eSIM online for a new account?

Why are One/Vodafone forcing people into their stores? I can't make it into a physical store for a few weeks. Is there anyway I can get this sorted without having to go in?