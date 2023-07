This is a bit of a mess as my daughter's iPhone is locked after a screen repair and we're struggling to get Apple to unlock.

It is her partners old Xs Mac that was bought on a family account. They can't find the proof of purchase we need to get Apple to unlock the phone.

Buying a replacement is well outside her current budget so we'd like to try and get the phone unlocked.

Is there anyone from "One" who can help as her partner's family haven't been able to make any progress.