Hi all,

So this has been going on FAR too long, so I decided to post here before going to the Commerce Commission or some other higher authority (which I would rather not do), in case there is a kinder way to deal with this.

Back around October last year (yes, when it was still Vodafone), I ported my mobile number from Voda to 2degrees. To be honest, the whole process was more painful than it should have been, but we got there in the end. But since around March this year (or thereabouts), there seems to be an issue where people I know try to call me (possibly text too) and get a lady on the other end of the line. To cut a long story short, 3 different people I know well have discussed the matter with this lady and got her fist name (which I won't share here) and have found out that she got her number (which is the same number I've been using since 2006) from Vodafone earlier this year. I have also had the odd call from people trying to reach her, as well as a whole lot of texts that I don't think were meant for me.

I have been in discussion with 2degrees about this since April; it took me a month or so to get in touch with them as initially I thought Apple was to blame. I've moved off the Apple eco system (3 different phones used; iPhone, Linux phone and Windows phone), and permanantly deleted my iCloud account. The issue still persists. 2degrees say they have been in contact with Voda/One, and asked me to provide dates of calls where people got through to the lady instead of me, which I have sent off to them.

I've been back and forward with 2deg on a regular basis (both calls and emails, probably average once every 1-2 weeks), and a couple of months ago they said it should be fixed on Voda's end, and at their request I went into a 2degrees branch to do a SIM swap that same weekend. But the problem is still happening. I'm still in regular contact with 2deg about it, and they say that Voda can't see the number in use at their end. It's starting to sound like it's fallen into the "too hard basket" and maybe nothing is really happening anymore, I don't know.

Anyway, as frustrating as this has been, it's now become quite an urgent matter for me for family reasons - my mobile phone is the only way to get hold of me quickly, and at the moment it can't be relied on. I'm just not sure what to do next other than lodging a formal complaint with the Commerce Commission. I don't think 2degrees are to blame (although I would like to see them pushing a bit harder), but rather I feel that Voda/One is the issue here.

Does anyone have any great ideas about what to do? Thanks!

EDIT: Perhaps TDR is a better authority for this than the Commerce Commission?