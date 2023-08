Hi Team,

My parents are outside of the range to get fibre but it apears they have One NZ 5g coverage - going by the coverage map.

Just wondering if anyone knows what modem comes with the 5g Wireless broadband plan and if installing a fixed antenna will make a difference.

I''ll be looking to get the 5g modem linked to the main router WAN port which serves as the controller for 2x wireless AP's