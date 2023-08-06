Anyone able to pass this on to one.nz Apex game servers routing to  Sanjose to get to Sydney

 

 

 

Target is 172.107.210.46 

 

 

 

|------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------|
|                                      WinMTR statistics                                   |
|                       Host              -   %  | Sent | Recv | Best | Avrg | Wrst | Last |
|------------------------------------------------|------|------|------|------|------|------|
|                             192.168.0.1 -    0 |    3 |    3 |    0 |    0 |    0 |    0 |
|                   .dsl.dyn.ihug.co.nz -    0 |    3 |    3 |    4 |   20 |   51 |   51 |
|                   No response from host -  100 |    1 |    0 |    0 |    0 |    0 |    0 |
|                           10.200.12.150 -    0 |    3 |    3 |  147 |  147 |  148 |  148 |
|    VODAFONE-NE.ear3.SanJose1.Level3.net -    0 |    3 |    3 |  147 |  147 |  148 |  147 |
|                   No response from host -  100 |    1 |    0 |    0 |    0 |    0 |    0 |
|       ae1.3508.edge4.Sydney1.level3.net -    0 |    3 |    3 |  158 |  161 |  168 |  168 |
|                          113.29.116.218 -    0 |    3 |    3 |  157 |  159 |  161 |  157 |
|                   No response from host -  100 |    1 |    0 |    0 |    0 |    0 |    0 |
|                   No response from host -  100 |    1 |    0 |    0 |    0 |    0 |    0 |
|                   unassigned.psychz.net -    0 |    3 |    3 |  156 |  156 |  157 |  156 |
|________________________________________________|______|______|______|______|______|______|
  