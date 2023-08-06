Anyone able to pass this on to one.nz Apex game servers routing to Sanjose to get to Sydney

Target is 172.107.210.46

|------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------|

| WinMTR statistics |

| Host - % | Sent | Recv | Best | Avrg | Wrst | Last |

|------------------------------------------------|------|------|------|------|------|------|

| 192.168.0.1 - 0 | 3 | 3 | 0 | 0 | 0 | 0 |

| .dsl.dyn.ihug.co.nz - 0 | 3 | 3 | 4 | 20 | 51 | 51 |

| No response from host - 100 | 1 | 0 | 0 | 0 | 0 | 0 |

| 10.200.12.150 - 0 | 3 | 3 | 147 | 147 | 148 | 148 |

| VODAFONE-NE.ear3.SanJose1.Level3.net - 0 | 3 | 3 | 147 | 147 | 148 | 147 |

| No response from host - 100 | 1 | 0 | 0 | 0 | 0 | 0 |

| ae1.3508.edge4.Sydney1.level3.net - 0 | 3 | 3 | 158 | 161 | 168 | 168 |

| 113.29.116.218 - 0 | 3 | 3 | 157 | 159 | 161 | 157 |

| No response from host - 100 | 1 | 0 | 0 | 0 | 0 | 0 |

| No response from host - 100 | 1 | 0 | 0 | 0 | 0 | 0 |

| unassigned.psychz.net - 0 | 3 | 3 | 156 | 156 | 157 | 156 |

|________________________________________________|______|______|______|______|______|______|

