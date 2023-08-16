I have just replaced my faulty H500-T One Ultra Hub Modem with their new DN8245.

I am on Fibre capped at 300mb. I have a large complex system of multiple switches and access points, but until the upgrade everything worked well. (300mb down, 100mb up)

I just replaced the H500 with the new DN8245, the Wi-Fi speeds are fine as above, but computers connected via ethernet cable are all experiencing almost no upload speed (2mb Up only!)

I have rebooted everything multiple times from the ONT, Modem, Switches, Computers etc.

Any suggestions before I buy some USB Wi-Fi Dongles?