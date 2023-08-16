Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
One New Zealand (including Vodafone, WxC, Farmside)Extremely Slow Upload Speed only with new DN8245
stevemat

#306720 16-Aug-2023 11:07
I have just replaced my faulty H500-T One Ultra Hub Modem with their new DN8245.

 

I am on Fibre capped at 300mb.    I have a large complex system of multiple switches and access points, but until the upgrade everything worked well.  (300mb down, 100mb up)

 

I just replaced the H500 with the new DN8245, the Wi-Fi speeds are fine as above, but computers connected via ethernet cable are all experiencing almost no upload speed (2mb Up only!)

 

I have rebooted everything multiple times from the ONT, Modem, Switches, Computers etc.

 

Any suggestions before I buy some USB Wi-Fi Dongles?

michaelmurfy
cat
  #3116673 16-Aug-2023 11:38
You mentioned you have a complex network here... Really you need to just test only to the router to determine if you've potentially got a faulty switch or something.




Dynamic
  #3116682 16-Aug-2023 11:52
Yep.  Unplug everything else, plus in one computer via a LAN cable to the new router, and test that first.




