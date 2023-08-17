Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
One New Zealand (including Vodafone, WxC, Farmside)
#306745 17-Aug-2023 21:42
Hi Team. i really need your help.

 

i just moved house, and switch to one nz fibre max from fibre 300 early this week, till today, i only can get 400mbps download , 300mbps upload speed. tried to power 

 

off everything, and change router. nothing changed. still same speed. 

 

tried 2 routers. 

 

router one : asus gt-ax11000.

 

router two : ubiquiti unifi dream machine se.

 

used cat6a cable link the router and the ont, and cat6a cable from router to testing laptop. 

 

speed as below. morning will be a little bit faster around 400mbps for download. 300mbps for upload. during the evening down speed will be 300+mpbs, upload 200+mpbs.

 

I called one nz support twice, also online support twice, nothing they can help. only said they checked their side, my plan already changed to fibre max....

 

so any suggestion for me? i have been stuck here for 3 days.... i already used vodafone for 20 years. i dont want changing broadband provider is the only option for

 

me....

 

thank you all. 

 

 

 

  #3117330 17-Aug-2023 21:53
You are testing to the SparkNZ network in the attached screen shot. Test to OneNZ server

 

Are you testing using browser or App?

 
 
 
 

  #3117332 17-Aug-2023 22:08
Linux:

 

You are testing to the SparkNZ network in the attached screen shot. Test to OneNZ server

 

Are you testing using browser or App?

 

 

 

 

I used the speedtest website, also test by iphone through the speedtest app. similar speed....

 

i tried one nz server, even slower than spark one.....

 

 

 

