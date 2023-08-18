Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
One New Zealand (including Vodafone, WxC, Farmside)HFC (FibreX) Node Problems?
#306760 18-Aug-2023 20:35
We are on the FibreX network in Wellington. We've been with this network for the last 12 years. Yes - I know that the cable network is 'old technology'. But apart from two instances of flakiness it has been very good for us and it is keenly priced by OneNZ. It's just their tech support that sucks. 

 

A couple of months ago we had recurring problems with the Internet dropping out. It got progressively worse until the point of being unusable, which was a real PITA for internet access, streaming TV and working from home. 

 

After numerous calls to OneNZ and them getting me to reboot numerous times and report each time on the light status on the cable modem (not the UltraHub) it was elevated to their next tier of tech support. Their subsequent communication with me was abysmal (i.e. I never heard back) but the problem magically disappeared a couple of days later. We've been rock solid ever since (almost three months later). Despite me asking their tech support to let me know what was going on, OneNZ have never had the courtesy to follow up with me nor offer to reimburse me for the considerable inconvenience (about eight phone calls and over three hours of wasted time in total).   

 

A similar thing happened to us a few years earlier. Again, it was only for a relatively short period of time and the service returned to rock solid afterwards.  I think that Vodafone (as they were then) confirmed with me at the time that is was a local Node problem. 

 

If I recall correctly, a few years ago I remember seeing threads where knowledgeable folk suggest that imbalances somewhere on a local Node (e.g. if a modem or a line to a house is is disconnected without the ISP being made aware) can cause flakiness at the Node which affects other customers on the same Node. Is this the case?  If so, it suggests that FibreX customers are vulnerable to the behavior of people elsewhere in their local area (who can't really be blamed, because this is not well known or advertised by OneNZ). 

 

I have been offered a $300 gift card by Chorus to switch to UFB. FibreX is cheaper but the $300 credit buys me quite a time of the difference. Before I make the call the switch, I want to get a better idea of the risk of the problem recurring. 

 

     

  1. Is it true that the cable network Nodes are vulnerable to imbalances? What causes these sort of issues?
  2. Is there any way to identify the root cause yourself?
  3. What are the 'magic words' that get you through to the right tech support in OneNZ swiftly (rather than the understandable, but time-sucking noddy diagnostics that they force you to go through before elevating (reboot router, reboot modem, etc) - I'd already done that ...

  #3117864 18-Aug-2023 21:48
Found with Vodafone you get terrible service unless you are a business customer so if you have a GST registered business it helps. Otherwise physical store is your only option for good service.

 

Drop outs can occur on HFC usually its a noisy neighbor but given how many people use it now its unlikely that's the case.

 

Sadly it seems to be voting with the wallet is the only way to get attention but i understand why people take the cheaper HFC for slower speeds 

