ForumsOne New Zealand (including Vodafone, WxC, Farmside)Setting up media server with UltraHub and Deco X20 - issues with double NAT
#306788 21-Aug-2023 14:23
Kia ora,

 

Apologies, I'm at the edge of my technical abilities here, but will do my best to describe my issues.

 

I have the following set up:

 

ONT -> Vodafone Ultra Hub -> TP Link Deco X20 -> W11 mini PC (Plex media server)

 

The UltraHub has wifi disabled and is only being used to pass connection on to Deco X20, which has much better wifi. All other devices in the house connect to Deco X20. Both UltraHub and Deco are running stock settings as far as I know.

 

I have the following problem:

 

I can't get the remote access to work properly in the Plex media server due to a double NAT issue. Presumable this is because Ultra Hub and Deco X20 are both assigning local IP addresses at different levels.

 

From reading threads, I know the Ultra Hub can't be set to bridge mode.

 

Can anyone help suggest the simplest way to deal with the double NAT issue in this set up? I phoned One, but they couldn't help. Thanks so much for any help you can provide!

 

 

  #3118608 21-Aug-2023 14:27
If you don't have a home line with One NZ, you can remove the UltraHub and plug the Deco into the ONT.

 
 
 
 

Free kids accounts - trade shares and funds (NZ, US) with Sharesies (affiliate link).
  #3118610 21-Aug-2023 14:32
Thanks Delorean!

 

We just have naked broadband, no landline. So I should be able to remove the Ultra Hub entirely? 

 

Do you think I'll need to do anything more than just plug the Deco into the ONT directly?

 

Thanks again

  #3118612 21-Aug-2023 14:34
2 solutions

 

1 if no home line remove the UltraHub and enable VLAN Tagging for NZ UFB on the Deco X20. Plug it in. Double NAT gone.

 

2, if you have home line, change the Deco X20s to just Access Point only, Double NAT also gone.




Ramblings from a mysterious lady who's into tech. Warning I may often create zingers.

 

Opinions are my own. They don't represent my employer.



  #3118613 21-Aug-2023 14:35
mattsau:

 

Thanks Delorean!

 

We just have naked broadband, no landline. So I should be able to remove the Ultra Hub entirely? 

 

Do you think I'll need to do anything more than just plug the Deco into the ONT directly?

 

Thanks again

 

 

 

 

As per MaxineN comments - Just need to enable VLAN 10 and job is done

  #3118709 21-Aug-2023 17:17
Thanks! I've just tried this, and the connection seemed to work (well, I didn't check the double NAT thing yet), but interestingly my download speed dropped from about 450Mbps to under 100Mbps. 

 

What I did:

 

  • removed UltraHub
  • under advanced settings, I enable "IPTV/VLAN" and set mode to "New Zealand UFB"
  • When I did this it entered two more values that I can't change

     

    • Internet VLAN ID = 10
    • Internet VLAN Priority = 0

Any ideas why there would be such a drop in performance?

  #3118711 21-Aug-2023 17:21
Are you hitting something like 95mbps? If so yeah 100mbps link rather than 1000mbps and it's a faulty cable.




Ramblings from a mysterious lady who's into tech. Warning I may often create zingers.

 

Opinions are my own. They don't represent my employer.

  #3118715 21-Aug-2023 17:27
Thanks - it's the same cable that connected the ONT to the UltraHub, it just now goes to the Deco.

 

I disabled IPTV/VLAN and put the UltraHub in the middle again, and speeds went back to just under 500

