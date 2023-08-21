Kia ora,

Apologies, I'm at the edge of my technical abilities here, but will do my best to describe my issues.

I have the following set up:

ONT -> Vodafone Ultra Hub -> TP Link Deco X20 -> W11 mini PC (Plex media server)

The UltraHub has wifi disabled and is only being used to pass connection on to Deco X20, which has much better wifi. All other devices in the house connect to Deco X20. Both UltraHub and Deco are running stock settings as far as I know.

I have the following problem:

I can't get the remote access to work properly in the Plex media server due to a double NAT issue. Presumable this is because Ultra Hub and Deco X20 are both assigning local IP addresses at different levels.

From reading threads, I know the Ultra Hub can't be set to bridge mode.