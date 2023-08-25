Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
One New Zealand (including Vodafone, WxC, Farmside)Slow upload HFC
sleemanj

#306833 25-Aug-2023 19:32
HFC, Christchurch

 

Is anybody else on HFC getting really slow upload speeds again? 

 

There was a similar problem last year and lately having some quite.. patchy.. internets, ran some speed tests today to get some quite poor upload speeds.

 

 

 

 

 

 




James Sleeman
cyril7
  #3120254 25-Aug-2023 20:46
Hi I have guess you have seen the attached statement from Vodafone, or whatever they call themselves now, with such high contention ratios don't expect any consistent results, if you want better, be prepared to pay more for proper "real" fibre.

Cyril


 
 
 
 

Linux
  #3120258 25-Aug-2023 20:52
@jasonparis The Team aware of any issues on HFC?

quickymart
  #3120314 25-Aug-2023 21:26
I don't think he comes on here anymore, sadly 🙁

