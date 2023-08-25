HFC, Christchurch
Is anybody else on HFC getting really slow upload speeds again?
There was a similar problem last year and lately having some quite.. patchy.. internets, ran some speed tests today to get some quite poor upload speeds.
@jasonparis The Team aware of any issues on HFC?
I don't think he comes on here anymore, sadly 🙁