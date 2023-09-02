Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsOne New Zealand (including Vodafone, WxC, Farmside)One NZ prepay minimum deposits?
markwolk

100 posts

Master Geek


#306898 2-Sep-2023 09:43
Send private message quote this post

I have several old dumbphones on Vodafone prepay plans (for various alerts and purposes), and as far as can see they have always and still require only $20 a year top-up to keep the number alive.

 

A month ago, I have placed a Vodafone SIM prepay card in a spare smartphone, and the use of that smartphone is supposed to be 1) to send and receive SMS when anywhere in NZ; 2) to access the internet at home only via wi-fi; 3) to be able to locate the phone outside of home using Google "Find my device"

 

I had credited the number with $20 and was hoping that it will suffice. I have sent 17 SMS messages (supposed cost: $3.40), and made no voice calls. However, I am now receiving a message via the "My One NZ" app that my balance is $9.40, it expires 3 Aug 24 (next year), I have 1.68GB of data left for 4 days until plan renews on 6 Sep 23.

 

So what happens if I don't renew that data plan in 4 days? Will my data simply be inaccessible outside of home, but the phone and SMS will keep working for a further 11 months until I top-up with another $20?

 

Would it actually be better to uninstall that "My One NZ" app from that particular smartphone?

Create new topic
Linux
9961 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3122865 2-Sep-2023 10:10
Send private message quote this post

All balances data etc not credit $$ will be removed not like another carrier that gives you 3 months to topup and they return all unused data / minutes / SMS

 
 
 
 

You will find anything you want at MightyApe (affiliate link).
SomeoneSomewhere
1019 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #3122873 2-Sep-2023 10:34
Send private message quote this post

It sounds like you've managed to 'buy' a pre-pay pack.

markwolk

100 posts

Master Geek


  #3122878 2-Sep-2023 10:42
Send private message quote this post

SomeoneSomewhere:

 

It sounds like you've managed to 'buy' a pre-pay pack.

 

That may be right. If I downgrade to voice & SMS only with the $20 yearly only, will I still be able to locate the phone using Google "Find my device"?



SomeoneSomewhere
1019 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #3122880 2-Sep-2023 10:44
Send private message quote this post

markwolk:

 

SomeoneSomewhere:

 

It sounds like you've managed to 'buy' a pre-pay pack.

 

That may be right. If I downgrade to voice & SMS only with the $20 yearly only, will I still be able to locate the phone using Google "Find my device"?

 

 

I'm pretty sure that works over the internet connection, so likely only within WiFi range.

Linux
9961 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3122893 2-Sep-2023 10:49
Send private message quote this post

You will pay casual rates and the data sessions are rounded up

Create new topic





News and reviews »

Mighty Ape enters NZ telco arena with Mighty Mobile
Posted 28-Aug-2023 10:00

HP Smart Tank 7300 Series Review
Posted 27-Aug-2023 13:35

Western Digital Releases Expansion Card for Xbox
Posted 18-Aug-2023 09:34

DatAshur Pro C review
Posted 14-Aug-2023 17:32

Commerce Commission Gives Clearance for Microsoft to Buy Activision
Posted 9-Aug-2023 12:09

Hisense New Zealand Unveils 2023 TV Line-up
Posted 8-Aug-2023 16:18

Nespresso Introduces Vertuo Creatista and Vertuo Lattissima in New Zealand
Posted 8-Aug-2023 16:06

Synology WRX560 Mesh Router ReviewÂ 
Posted 7-Aug-2023 17:23

Mastercard Refreshes Experience Center in Singapore
Posted 3-Aug-2023 08:41

Real-Time AI-powered Scam Detection at Your Fingertips: Norton Genie
Posted 2-Aug-2023 17:05

Norton Driver Updater Review
Posted 31-Jul-2023 16:44

Dyson V15s Detect Submarine Complete Is an All-In-One Wet and Dry Cordless Vacuum Cleaner
Posted 31-Jul-2023 15:52

SAP Announces General Availability of Sovereign Cloud Capabilities in New Zealand and Australia
Posted 31-Jul-2023 15:48

Samsung Announces Galaxy Z Flip5 and Galaxy Z Fold5
Posted 26-Jul-2023 23:01

Samsung Introduces Galaxy Watch6 and Galaxy Watch6 Classic
Posted 26-Jul-2023 23:01








Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.







GoodSync is the easiest file sync and backup for Windows and Mac






RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2023 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone BI dashboard
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Slack
Geekzone on Twitter
Affiliate links
Mighty Ape
Sharesies
Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright


This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

 