Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsOne New Zealand (including Vodafone, WxC, Farmside)Using Vodafone SIM for 4G Connection on a Firewall.
cloudyweather

1 post

Wannabe Geek


#306966 8-Sep-2023 13:29
Send private message quote this post

Hi

 

I have a Fortigate firewall with a Teltonika RUT240 in bridge mode to give the Forti 4G capability.

 

The RUT240 has a Vodafone SIM.

 

I'm trying to establish an IPSec tunnel between this Forti and another at head office.

 

It works if I set the head office to "dial-up", where it accepts IPSec tunnels from anywhere, and relies on the phase1 key for security.

 

It doesn't work if I set the head office Forti to use the DDNS registered address of the 4G connected Forti.

 

The IP accepted when dial-up mode is used at head office is different to the IP the 4G interface gets.

 

 

 

So my questions are:

 

Is this to be expected when using a Vodafone SIM - there's some downstream NAT modifying the IP my head office ultimately sees the IPSec connection coming from?

 

Is there any way, a different plan perhaps, to get around this?

 

 

 

I don't want to use dial-up mode as you can't aggregate dial-up tunnels on a Forti, and my policies and routes to this device have to be duplicated for the 4G backup tunnel.

Create new topic
Spyware
3223 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #3124992 8-Sep-2023 13:37
Send private message quote this post

CG-NAT.




Spark Max Fibre using Mikrotik CCR1009-8G-1S-1S+, CRS125-24G-1S, Unifi UAP, U6-Pro, UAP-AC-M-Pro, Apple TV 4K (2022), Apple TV 4K (2017), iPad Air 1st gen, iPad Air 4th gen, iPhone 13, SkyNZ3151 (the white box). If it doesn't move then it's data cabled.

 
 
 
 

Backblaze Unlimited Backup. World’s easiest cloud backup. Get peace of mind knowing your files are backed up securely in the cloud (affiliate link).
Andib
1285 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted

  #3125002 8-Sep-2023 14:09
Send private message quote this post

You'll need to update your APN. from memory "internet" used to the be one that gave you a public IP




Signing up for Frank Energy? Use my referral and we both get $50 credit.

coffeebaron
6048 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3125054 8-Sep-2023 16:48
Send private message quote this post

Is it a FWA SIM or just a regular mobile plan SIM?

 

 




Rural IT and Broadband support.

 

Broadband troubleshooting and master filter installs.
Starlink installer
Wi-Fi and networking
Cel-Fi supply and installer - boost your mobile phone coverage legally
Rural Broadband RBI installer for Ultimate Broadband and Full Flavour

 

Need help in Auckland, Waikato or BoP? Click my email button, or email me direct: [my user name] at geekzonemail dot com

Create new topic





News and reviews »

GoPro Launches HERO12 Black
Posted 7-Sep-2023 01:00

Mighty Ape enters NZ telco arena with Mighty Mobile
Posted 28-Aug-2023 10:00

HP Smart Tank 7300 Series Review
Posted 27-Aug-2023 13:35

Western Digital Releases Expansion Card for Xbox
Posted 18-Aug-2023 09:34

DatAshur Pro C review
Posted 14-Aug-2023 17:32

Commerce Commission Gives Clearance for Microsoft to Buy Activision
Posted 9-Aug-2023 12:09

Hisense New Zealand Unveils 2023 TV Line-up
Posted 8-Aug-2023 16:18

Nespresso Introduces Vertuo Creatista and Vertuo Lattissima in New Zealand
Posted 8-Aug-2023 16:06

Synology WRX560 Mesh Router ReviewÂ 
Posted 7-Aug-2023 17:23

Mastercard Refreshes Experience Center in Singapore
Posted 3-Aug-2023 08:41

Real-Time AI-powered Scam Detection at Your Fingertips: Norton Genie
Posted 2-Aug-2023 17:05

Norton Driver Updater Review
Posted 31-Jul-2023 16:44

Dyson V15s Detect Submarine Complete Is an All-In-One Wet and Dry Cordless Vacuum Cleaner
Posted 31-Jul-2023 15:52

SAP Announces General Availability of Sovereign Cloud Capabilities in New Zealand and Australia
Posted 31-Jul-2023 15:48

Samsung Announces Galaxy Z Flip5 and Galaxy Z Fold5
Posted 26-Jul-2023 23:01








Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.




RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2023 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone BI dashboard
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Slack
Geekzone on Twitter
Affiliate links
Mighty Ape
Sharesies
Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright


This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

 