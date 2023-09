Called to advise there are issues travelling down Sandringham Road in Auckland, where coverage means whilst on a call it will either drop, or they can't hear me and vice versa.

I was told to switch my phone to 3G to resolve that. When I asked if they thought I should do this full time or just in the affected area they said either solution would work.

Not the response I was expecting to be honestly. It's hardly practical in either case. I travel this route twice a day!