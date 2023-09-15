stevenroach:

Ever since Tuesday 12/9/23, my One NZ mobile data service has sucked on 5G and 4G.



My ping is reaching over 70ms to the One NZ Auckland Speedtest server even on 5G I am getting ping around 60-90ms, When on Monday the average ping was 29ms on 4G and 19ms on 5G. I have called support at least five times and they said they would pass it on to the fault and network team but nothing has changed. This is starting to really annoy me as I use my data every day for online games and remote desktop which both need low latency to run smoothly.



This is one of my Speedtests I did before Tuesday: https://www.speedtest.net/result/i/5758990843



This is one after Tuesday: https://www.speedtest.net/result/i/5771487568

(Both on the same tower)



I have contacted some of my friends and family all across Taranaki with One NZ and they are experiencing the same issue, So I did some tests and went just outside Taranaki into Mokau and did a Speedtest and then boom the ping goes back down to 29ms on 4g, then as I head about 3km down the road back into Taranaki the ping spikes right back up to around 60-90ms on 4G. I now know they are stupidly adding unwanted latency to their network on purpose for the whole of Taranaki even in areas with 5g to make their mobile network suck for everyone. Does anyone have any ideas on a fix for this? Or am I just going to have to be stuck here with crap service.