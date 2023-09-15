Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsOne New Zealand (including Vodafone, WxC, Farmside)One NZ Mobile very high latency/ping in Taranaki
stevenroach

11 posts

Geek


#307067 15-Sep-2023 19:50
Send private message quote this post

Ever since Tuesday 12/9/23, my One NZ mobile data service has sucked on 5G and 4G.

 


My ping is reaching over 70ms to the One NZ Auckland Speedtest server even on 5G I am getting ping around 60-90ms, When on Monday the average ping was 29ms on 4G and 19ms on 5G. I have called support at least five times and they said they would pass it on to the fault and network team but nothing has changed. This is starting to really annoy me as I use my data every day for online games and remote desktop which both need low latency to run smoothly.

 


This is one of my Speedtests I did before Tuesday: https://www.speedtest.net/result/i/5758990843

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 


This is one after Tuesday: https://www.speedtest.net/result/i/5771487568

 

(Both on the same tower)

 


I have contacted some of my friends and family all across Taranaki with One NZ and they are experiencing the same issue, So I did some tests and went just outside Taranaki into Mokau and did a Speedtest and then boom the ping goes back down to 29ms on 4g, then as I head about 3km down the road back into Taranaki the ping spikes right back up to around 60-90ms on 4G. I now know they are stupidly adding unwanted latency to their network on purpose for the whole of Taranaki even in areas with 5g to make their mobile network suck for everyone. Does anyone have any ideas on a fix for this? Or am I just going to have to be stuck here with crap service.

View this topic in a long page with up to 500 replies per page Create new topic
 1 | 2
Linux
10054 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3128313 15-Sep-2023 20:03
Send private message quote this post

@stevenroach This is a fixed mobile solution so best effort you need to understand you can't compare mobile to fixed capacity

 

You could be connected to a site that now has more users connected so speed / latency will change

 

Further to this the latency over mobile network is actually not that bad

 
 
 
 

Shop Mighty Ape for electronics, games, computers books and more (affiliate link).
Linux
10054 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3128315 15-Sep-2023 20:14
Send private message quote this post

Further to this you calling 5 x is just totally wasting staff time - Even if the site does need further investigation they don't have a magic button to click!! Things take time could take weeks if it is an issue it could be due to interference

 

The site might need more back-haul, extra radio capacity etc..... no magic button for that

stevenroach

11 posts

Geek


  #3128317 15-Sep-2023 20:17
Send private message quote this post

Linux:

 

@stevenroach This is a fixed mobile solution so best effort you need to understand you can't compare mobile to fixed capacity

 

You could be connected to a site that now has more users connected so speed / latency will change

 

Further to this the latency over mobile network is actually not that bad

 

 

 

 

Yes but I have tried multiple towers and still had the same issue and the latency I'm experiencing is worse than 3G and I'm experiencing it on 5G!



stevenroach

11 posts

Geek


  #3128318 15-Sep-2023 20:18
Send private message quote this post

Linux:

 

Further to this you calling 5 x is just totally wasting staff time - Even if the site does need further investigation they don't have a magic button to click!! Things take time could take weeks if it is an issue it could be due to interference

 

The site might need more back-haul, extra radio capacity etc..... no magic button for that

 

 

 

 

Its not just a single site. Its the whole region

Linux
10054 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3128319 15-Sep-2023 20:18
Send private message quote this post

I know about 3G / HSPA latency as I worked on the 3G project when it was first deployed and this comes back to capacity / channel elements

Linux
10054 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3128321 15-Sep-2023 20:22
Send private message quote this post

stevenroach:

 

Linux:

 

Further to this you calling 5 x is just totally wasting staff time - Even if the site does need further investigation they don't have a magic button to click!! Things take time could take weeks if it is an issue it could be due to interference

 

The site might need more back-haul, extra radio capacity etc..... no magic button for that

 

 

Its not just a single site. Its the whole region

 


 

Then you need to give OneNZ a chance to look into it. Calling just about everyday is not adding value and as stated it is best effort and you are not guaranteed a certain latency unless you have an agreement in place for this

Linux
10054 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3128322 15-Sep-2023 20:23
Send private message quote this post

Has OneNZ given you a incident number?



stevenroach

11 posts

Geek


  #3128323 15-Sep-2023 20:25
Send private message quote this post

Linux:

 

Has OneNZ given you a incident number?

 

 

 

 

No, because I couldn't get through to the right person

Linux
10054 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3128325 15-Sep-2023 20:26
Send private message quote this post

3G sites in New Zealand when first deployed many used E1 links for back-haul and then later on moved to IP

Linux
10054 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3128326 15-Sep-2023 20:28
Send private message quote this post

I know the correct people in OneNZ that work on the mobile core & RAN I will link them off to this thread

stevenroach

11 posts

Geek


  #3128327 15-Sep-2023 20:30
Send private message quote this post

Linux:

 

3G sites in New Zealand when first deployed many used E1 links for back-haul and then later on moved to IP

 

 

 

 

Yes but I'm talking about 5g towers with Fibre back-hauls with latency worse than I've seen on rural 3G towers with a wireless back-haul

stevenroach

11 posts

Geek


  #3128328 15-Sep-2023 20:31
Send private message quote this post

Linux:

 

I know the correct people in OneNZ that work on the mobile core & RAN I will link them off to this thread

 

 

 

 

Thank You so much

RunningMan
7750 posts

Uber Geek


  #3128329 15-Sep-2023 20:32
Send private message quote this post

stevenroach: [snip] I now know they are stupidly adding unwanted latency to their network on purpose for the whole of Taranaki even in areas with 5g to make their mobile network suck for everyone. 

 

 

Right, OK.

Linux
10054 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3128331 15-Sep-2023 20:33
Send private message quote this post

RunningMan:

 

stevenroach: [snip] I now know they are stupidly adding unwanted latency to their network on purpose for the whole of Taranaki even in areas with 5g to make their mobile network suck for everyone. 

 

 

Right, OK.

 

 

crazy comment and absolute bollocks!! and zero proof and no carrier would ' add latency ' just for the heck of it

Linux
10054 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3128333 15-Sep-2023 20:37
Send private message quote this post

My point still stands if you don't have a SLA contract for latency it is still best effort

 1 | 2
View this topic in a long page with up to 500 replies per page Create new topic





News and reviews »

Logitech G Takes Esports Performance to New Levels With New Pro Series Gear
Posted 15-Sep-2023 15:31

Western Digital Release PCIe Gen 4.0 NVMe SSD for Creative Professionals
Posted 15-Sep-2023 15:24

Nespresso Vertuo Creatista Review
Posted 14-Sep-2023 15:50

ToitÅ« Te Whenua Land Information New Zealand Makes Aerial Imagery Freely Available to the Public Using AWS
Posted 13-Sep-2023 09:40

GoPro Launches HERO12 Black
Posted 7-Sep-2023 01:00

Mighty Ape enters NZ telco arena with Mighty Mobile
Posted 28-Aug-2023 10:00

HP Smart Tank 7300 Series Review
Posted 27-Aug-2023 13:35

Western Digital Releases Expansion Card for Xbox
Posted 18-Aug-2023 09:34

DatAshur Pro C review
Posted 14-Aug-2023 17:32

Commerce Commission Gives Clearance for Microsoft to Buy Activision
Posted 9-Aug-2023 12:09

Hisense New Zealand Unveils 2023 TV Line-up
Posted 8-Aug-2023 16:18

Nespresso Introduces Vertuo Creatista and Vertuo Lattissima in New Zealand
Posted 8-Aug-2023 16:06

Synology WRX560 Mesh Router ReviewÂ 
Posted 7-Aug-2023 17:23

Mastercard Refreshes Experience Center in Singapore
Posted 3-Aug-2023 08:41

Real-Time AI-powered Scam Detection at Your Fingertips: Norton Genie
Posted 2-Aug-2023 17:05








Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.







Norton for Gamers






RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2023 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone BI dashboard
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Slack
Geekzone on Twitter
Affiliate links
Mighty Ape
Sharesies
Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright


This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

 