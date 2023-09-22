Press release:

One New Zealand has today announced it will offer its customers the freedom to upgrade to a new phone when it suits and whatever the condition of their existing phone, with One Upgrade*. One Upgrade is a $10 per month add-on for customers buying a new phone on an interest-free pay monthly mobile plan.

“Customers who want the latest and greatest phone have previously faced a complicated process trying to upgrade their phone mid-plan. Previously people would have to privately sell their existing phone or wait until the end of their plan before upgrading. At One New Zealand, we’re taking that pain away,” says One New Zealand Experience & Commercial Director Joe Goddard.

“By adding One Upgrade, customers can hand in their existing phone at any One New Zealand retail store, we’ll wipe their existing plan and set customers up with a new phone on an interest free pay monthly mobile plan. It’s that simple.”

Goddard says One New Zealand is the only telco in Aotearoa offering this service, and it’s another reason customers should choose One NZ.

“We’ve already offered customers amazing value for unlimited max speed data with our One Plan, and we believe One Upgrade makes us the place to go for your next mobile phone. We’re stoked to start offering One Upgrade to our customers from today at any of our retail stores.”

Devices handed back to One New Zealand will be refurbished and resold where in good enough condition, and recycled where they are not, helping keep phones out of landfill and ensuring an eco-friendly approach that’s way better than leaving it in your sock drawer.

Customers will either be able to upgrade their phone without an additional redemption fee or will pay $99-$299 depending on the condition of the phone and the term left in the interest free plan.

With a variety of new handsets from the likes of Apple, Samsung and Oppo just announced, now is the time to check out One Upgrade.

For more info visit: https://one.nz/oneupgrade/

*Subject to terms and conditions

One Upgrade: One Upgrade only available after first 30 days of your One Upgrade subscription

One Plan: Fair use applies. Personal mobile phone use only.