cloudyweather

One New Zealand (including Vodafone, WxC, Farmside)APN change works in Hamilton, but not in Chch
Hi

 

Changing the APN used on a Vodafone SIM to "internet" stops it from using NAT, and I can use it as a 4G backup for a firewall and establish a secondary aggregated IPSec tunnel to head office.

 

It works when tested in Hamilton, but when I tried it down in Christchurch, using the "internet" APN breaks the 4G connection.

 

Has anyone experienced similar and know of another APN that'd bypass NAT in Christchurch? 

 

I've asked out account manager to talk to the One system architects, but seeing how he seemed surprised that "internet" worked in Hamilton, I thought I'd ask here...

 

 

 

Cheers

I suspect only so many users can connect at a time using the ' internet ' APN I am not sure how big the IP pool is now for that APN

 
 
 
 

If you have an account manager surely you have access to plans with a static IP.




If you have an account manager surely you have access to plans with a static IP.

‘internet’ is working as expected for me (near Rangiora). Another alternative that also doesn’t use CGNAT is ‘www.vodafone.net.nz’ - but I feel like they share IP pools so you may run into the same allocation issue (as per @Linux). YMMV, insert standard caveats about supported solutions etc.

Would definitely recommend looking at our Static IP capable plans however for this use case.




I work in the Corporate/Government space for One New Zealand, but I know at least a little bit about a lot of things we do. I volunteer my time on here, and all opinions expressed are my own and do not necessarily reflect those of my employer.

