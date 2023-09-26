cloudyweather

Hi

Changing the APN used on a Vodafone SIM to "internet" stops it from using NAT, and I can use it as a 4G backup for a firewall and establish a secondary aggregated IPSec tunnel to head office.

It works when tested in Hamilton, but when I tried it down in Christchurch, using the "internet" APN breaks the 4G connection.

Has anyone experienced similar and know of another APN that'd bypass NAT in Christchurch?

I've asked out account manager to talk to the One system architects, but seeing how he seemed surprised that "internet" worked in Hamilton, I thought I'd ask here...

Cheers