Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsOne New Zealand (including Vodafone, WxC, Farmside)One NZ customer service transparency: metrics
freitasm

BDFL - Memuneh
76073 posts

Uber Geek

Administrator
ID Verified
Trusted
Geekzone
Lifetime subscriber

#309274 4-Oct-2023 10:59
Send private message

This is something new and fresh in the telco world:

 

 

One New Zealand has committed to providing customers with a real time view of its customer service levels by publishing a range of key metrics on its website.

 

“We want people to see exactly how we’re doing with our customer service on any given day,” says One NZ SME & Consumer Director, Chris Fletcher.

 

“Our service team gets up and goes to work every morning with one goal in mind – to better serve our customers to stay connected.  Like any large-scale operation that relies on a combination of people and technology, we have good days and challenging ones.  We manage through staff getting sick, technical issues, and occasional disruptions to our network.”

 

“The vast majority of customers have great interactions with us, however we know we don’t always get it right. By publishing this information, we are working out loud, bringing our customers on the journey with us, as we seek to continuously improve our service and have more good days than bad.”

 

One NZ has set up a banner on the ‘Contact Us’ page of its website that provides a daily update on a range of customer service metrics. Yesterday it showed average call wait time of 35 seconds, 6,198 inbound calls, a hang up (abandonment) rate of 4 percent and in September, 80% of customers told us we fixed their issue on the call.

 

The page will be updated in the coming months to provide data in real time and will add additional information relevant to its customers.

 

Fletcher notes One NZ has seen a 25 percent reduction in the total number of calls it received from customers in the past 12 months, highlighting a general improvement in its overall service.

 

“The best customer service is when something just works, and that’s what most people get. However, when things go wrong, we want to answer the call quickly, get the issue sorted promptly and have you back up and running as fast as possible.  We still have work to do, but we’re investing in improvement and starting to see results.”

 

In the past quarter, One NZ’s customer research reveals a 13 percent increase in customer network experience, 10 percent increase in customers who report dealing with a knowledgeable and friendly representative and 10 percent increase in trust.

 

One NZ has also invested in its 4G and 5G networks by building or upgrading 600 sites across the country over the past eighteen months and has recently made 5G up to 30 percent faster thanks to a re-tune of the entire network.

 

“We’re proud to have been independently awarded the best mobile network in New Zealand by Umlaut for the second year running. Our next giant leap is a collaboration with SpaceX to provide direct-to-cell coverage to customers across the country - initially with text by the end of 2024, then voice and data the following year,” says Fletcher.

 

“Fast, knowledgeable and friendly customer service, matched with the latest technological advancements is what One NZ is all about. By democratising this information, we hope to reinforce that we take service seriously and will continue to focus on improving for our customers.”

 

The One NZ customer service metrics can be seen here.

 




Please support Geekzone by subscribing, or using one of our referral links: Dosh referral: 00001283 | Sharesies | Goodsync | Mighty Ape | Backblaze

 

freitasm on Keybase | My technology disclosure

 

 

 

 

 

 

Create new topic
quickymart
10883 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified

  #3142701 4-Oct-2023 12:14
Send private message quote this post

Interesting to see this. Have they ditched their hopeless overseas call centre then?

Create new topic





News and reviews »

Norton Launches Secure Browser for Windows PC and Mac
Posted 22-Sep-2023 11:25

Norton Consumer Cyber Safety Pulse Report: Most Common Online Scams in 2023
Posted 21-Sep-2023 17:28

ECOVACS DEEBOT X2 OMNI Launches in New Zealand
Posted 21-Sep-2023 12:44

Microsoft Brings AI Productivity Tools to New Zealand
Posted 21-Sep-2023 12:39

Nanogirl Live Science Show is Back
Posted 21-Sep-2023 12:36

Ring Introduces Stick up Cam Pro
Posted 21-Sep-2023 12:30

Amazon launches new Echo and Fire TV upgrades to New Zealand
Posted 21-Sep-2023 12:20

Dyson Introduces Dyson Solarcycle Morph Desk Light
Posted 21-Sep-2023 00:01

Logitech G Takes Esports Performance to New Levels With New Pro Series Gear
Posted 15-Sep-2023 15:31

Western Digital Release PCIe Gen 4.0 NVMe SSD for Creative Professionals
Posted 15-Sep-2023 15:24

Nespresso Vertuo Creatista Review
Posted 14-Sep-2023 15:50

ToitÅ« Te Whenua Land Information New Zealand Makes Aerial Imagery Freely Available to the Public Using AWS
Posted 13-Sep-2023 09:40

GoPro Launches HERO12 Black
Posted 7-Sep-2023 01:00

Mighty Ape enters NZ telco arena with Mighty Mobile
Posted 28-Aug-2023 10:00

HP Smart Tank 7300 Series Review
Posted 27-Aug-2023 13:35


Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.




RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2023 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone BI dashboard
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Slack
Geekzone on Twitter
Affiliate links
Mighty Ape
Sharesies
Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright


This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

 