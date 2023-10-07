Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Forums One New Zealand (including Vodafone, WxC, Farmside) "My One NZ" does not recognise newer top-level domain names for email addresses
Benjip

897 posts

Ultimate Geek

ID Verified

#309313 7-Oct-2023 16:15
Send private message quote this post

This is a niche issue/bug, and one that I had a nightmare attempting to explain to a One NZ team member via online chat.

 

It seems that the sign-in form (and registration form) at https://one.nz/#sign-in does not recognise certain top-level domain names, and uses Javascript to disable the Submit button when it thinks the email address entered is not real.

 

I discovered this today when I changed my email address from my old .nz domain name to a new domain which ends in .digital. I did this via the online account portal (which I'm now unable to sign into without the workaround mentioned below). The One NZ app is fine and doesn't have an issue with the .digital email address.

 

Is there anyone here who might be able to pass this on to the web team at One NZ?

 

The workaround in the meantime is to use developer tools in Safari/Chrome to remove the "disabled" attribute from the submit button, as well as remove the CSS classes that disable the button. You can then sign in easily. But, I don't want to have to do this every time I sign in to manage my account/bills etc.!

nzkc
1241 posts

Uber Geek


  #3144054 7-Oct-2023 17:08
Send private message quote this post

Until resolved you could use a greasemonkey script to re-enable the submit button on the site. Slightly less PITA...only slightly.

 
 
 
 

MaxineN
Max
1257 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
One NZ
Subscriber

  #3144057 7-Oct-2023 17:17
Send private message quote this post

That's quite an interesting issue Ben. 

 

 

 

Can I grab your full name, billing account, the email that's breaking things, your contact number and best time to call on a Monday to my work email, maxine.nesbitt@one.nz and I can raise a ticket but also possibly find someone who directly manages the My One NZ service.

 

 




Benjip

897 posts

Ultimate Geek

ID Verified

  #3144106 7-Oct-2023 17:56
Send private message quote this post

Cool, thanks Maxine, I have done just that!

