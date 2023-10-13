Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
One New Zealand (including Vodafone, WxC, Farmside)One NZ - Static IP and own router
rjbathgate

#309374 13-Oct-2023 08:48
Hey,

 

We have a static IP from One NZ, and use our own route (D-Link COVR-X1870), on a fibre conx.

 

Previously, our static IP was automatically assigned; we could use default DHCP settings in the modem, and we'd be assigned our static IP by Vodafone. Everything worked fine.

 

But recently (not sure how recently, as I don't use/check our static IP that often), with the default DHCP settings, we are assigned a dynamic IP.

 

I have checked with One NZ customer support and they've confirmed we still have the static IP on our account.

 

But... I cannot get the IPv4 settings to work correctly in our router config when setting it to static IP:

 

  • IP Address (our static): 203.118.153.225
  • Subnet Mask: 255.255.255.0
  • Default Gateway: 203.118.153.254
  • Primary DNS Server: 203.109.191.1
  • Secondary DNS Server: 203.118.191.1
  • MTU: 1500
  • VLAN: 10
  • Triple Plan VLAN: Enabled

With these settings, our status is "connected" but "Limited Connection" - and it doesn't work...

 

I have made an educated guess at the Default Gateway here ^^, so maybe that's the issue.

 

When in Dynamic IP mode, the resulting settings are:

 

  • IP Address: 118.93.29.96
  • Subnet Mask: 255.255.252.0
  • Default Gateway: 118.93.31.254
  • Primary DNS Server: 203.109.191.1
  • Secondary DNS Server: 203.118.191.1
  • MTU: 1500

This ^^ works fine, other than a dynamic IP assigned.

 

I have tried Subnet Mask: 255.255.252.0 with the static IP config, and same result.

 

If I try using Default Gateway: 118.93.31.254 from the working dynamic settings, my router errors with `The IP address is used. Please check the IP address of your default gateway.`

 

One NZ's documentation doesn't seem to cover static IP on own router:
https://one.nz/faq/modem-settings-for-a-non-one-nz-modem
https://one.nz/help/broadband/modem-support/byo-modem/

 

Side note and perhaps related... when on the working DHCP settings, sometimes there's a massive connection lag (10+ seconds) with a few apps, notably Strava and Stripe on Android (whilst no lag on data conx). At the time I did a bit of research and things pointed to a IPv6 network issue on our WiFi config, but I gave up as generally, a router power cycle could fix it (until it came back a few days later).

 

Any advice on how to get my static IP assigned and working would be most appreciated. I've looked over other similar posts on GZ but all are very old with different settings.

 

Rob

 

 

 

 

MaxineN
Max
  #3147087 13-Oct-2023 08:59
Hi there

 

Account number + contact number and your full name to maxine.nesbitt@one.nz

 

 

 

Simply put > DHCP/Automatic IP and VLAN tag 10 is all you need you don't(and shouldn't) to specifically set your static IP on the router otherwise you'll have authentication issues.




Ramblings from a mysterious lady who's into tech. Warning I may often create zingers.

 

Opinions are my own. They don't represent my employer.

 
 
 
 

Free kids accounts - trade shares and funds (NZ, US) with Sharesies (affiliate link).
rjbathgate

  #3147090 13-Oct-2023 09:03
Hey

 

Thanks what I thought, and that's the settings we had previously, and it worked... but now it's not.

 

I chatted to OneNZ Live Chat and they informed me I needed to set the Static IP in my router now but also mentioned they couldn't see any third party modem on my connection at all (strange).

 

When in Dynamic IP mode, the resulting IP I receive is not our static ip, but rather a dynamic (118.93.29.96).

 

I'll email you further details.

 

Thanks

 

Rob

MaxineN
Max
  #3147110 13-Oct-2023 09:55
Sorted :)

 

 

 

We had the wrong details on the provisioning side.




Ramblings from a mysterious lady who's into tech. Warning I may often create zingers.

 

Opinions are my own. They don't represent my employer.

