Hey,

We have a static IP from One NZ, and use our own route (D-Link COVR-X1870), on a fibre conx.

Previously, our static IP was automatically assigned; we could use default DHCP settings in the modem, and we'd be assigned our static IP by Vodafone. Everything worked fine.

But recently (not sure how recently, as I don't use/check our static IP that often), with the default DHCP settings, we are assigned a dynamic IP.

I have checked with One NZ customer support and they've confirmed we still have the static IP on our account.

But... I cannot get the IPv4 settings to work correctly in our router config when setting it to static IP:

IP Address (our static): 203.118.153.225

Subnet Mask: 255.255.255.0

Default Gateway: 203.118.153.254

Primary DNS Server: 203.109.191.1

Secondary DNS Server: 203.118.191.1

MTU: 1500

VLAN: 10

Triple Plan VLAN: Enabled

With these settings, our status is "connected" but "Limited Connection" - and it doesn't work...

I have made an educated guess at the Default Gateway here ^^, so maybe that's the issue.

When in Dynamic IP mode, the resulting settings are:

IP Address: 118.93.29.96

Subnet Mask: 255.255.252.0

Default Gateway: 118.93.31.254

Primary DNS Server: 203.109.191.1

Secondary DNS Server: 203.118.191.1

MTU: 1500

This ^^ works fine, other than a dynamic IP assigned.

I have tried Subnet Mask: 255.255.252.0 with the static IP config, and same result.

If I try using Default Gateway: 118.93.31.254 from the working dynamic settings, my router errors with `The IP address is used. Please check the IP address of your default gateway.`

One NZ's documentation doesn't seem to cover static IP on own router:

https://one.nz/faq/modem-settings-for-a-non-one-nz-modem

https://one.nz/help/broadband/modem-support/byo-modem/

Side note and perhaps related... when on the working DHCP settings, sometimes there's a massive connection lag (10+ seconds) with a few apps, notably Strava and Stripe on Android (whilst no lag on data conx). At the time I did a bit of research and things pointed to a IPv6 network issue on our WiFi config, but I gave up as generally, a router power cycle could fix it (until it came back a few days later).

Any advice on how to get my static IP assigned and working would be most appreciated. I've looked over other similar posts on GZ but all are very old with different settings.

Rob