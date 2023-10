Hi all,

I have the Ultimate Broadband UFC (Fibre to hub, coaxial to home) package with a UltraHub (configured as ). I want to remove the double NATting that is happening with my Nest Wifi 6 router / mesh network.



My WAN settings are as follows:







IIRC the UltraHub doesn't support bridging mode and so playing around with switching NAT off etc won't work?



Has anyone had success with swapping the UltraHub with something like a Draytek router and enabling bridging mode?