Posting here on the tiny tiny chance someone might have any ideas or worked through a similar issue.



I bought a One.nz e-sim with me overseas so that partner can port her number from 2degrees to One.nz. "It's really easy, you can just do it via the website." "You can always ring from overseas if you have issues and they'll sort you out".



Neither of these statements have been true so far.



The web-site has always returned:

There was a problem processing your request. Sorry something appears to be wrong. Please check that your mobile and SIM numbers are entered correctly and try again.

(Sometimes it appends a "call us" or "visit a store" to the end of that.)



Tried web site chat - "You have to call"



Call 1 - "Yup we can fix that", 5 transfers later "can't do it the account is pay monthly" (it's not). After the call they tried ringing back (which annoyingly I missed) and it got me wondering if they managed to find a way or if they realised they were making a mistake (like transferring the wrong number as I was calling from my personal number which IS pre-pay).



Try porting via web site again - "SIM is not activate" (which is BS. I activated it in the store with the guy right there and it's been receiving test texts I sent to it)



Activate it online - "SIM Activated!" OK ...



I wonder: "Maybe it needs money on the SIM first?" I put $20 on. Create a One.NZ account, login with the app, credit is there. Credit reported also via TXT to 777.



I check the 2degrees account and SIM. Still has credit. Still receives TXTs.

Try porting via web-site again. "There was a problem processing your request..."



Call 2 - Nice lady tries for 40 minutes. "Can't do it, you probably have to go to a store. But I'll discuss it with someone else and email you afterwards".

No email ever arrives.





I'm overseas and can't go to a store. And based how nobody seems to have any idea, or isn't empowered to do anything, I feel that going to the store would be met with "Sorry you have to call".🤬





Has anybody had issues porting their number to one.nz through their website and how did you fix it?

Is there some alternative web-site or service that can do this?



Thank you





Edit:

I've also tried using both Firefox and Chrome browsers with no blockers or anything.

I've tried using a VPN so that I have a NZ IP as well. No luck.