Loudsilvereel

One NZ launched apple watch cellular
#310525 27-Oct-2023 19:57
I swear it was just yesterday I checked, but today an ad popped up promoting apple watch on One NZ.

 

Been waiting for a while for this so I've gone to try and set it up, but no luck yet.

 

 

 

According to their instructions on the website it says to go to the Watch app on the iPhone and add a mobile plan, however the app still shows that Spark is the only one that supports apple watch cellular in NZ. The Apple website also has no update to show that One is a compatible carrier for Apple watch.

 

 

 

Assuming I just have to wait, maybe it will be part of the iOS 17.1 release next week?? Edit: didn't realise it was out already, downloading now

 

I'm also on an older Red+ 40gb plan shared with my partner which is better value for us than the current plans, hoping I don't get forced off this.

 

 

 

Anyway, great news finally!

 

https://one.nz/mobile/esim/onenumber/

 

 

  #3152897 27-Oct-2023 20:08
Exiting thread - press release: https://www.geekzone.co.nz/forums.asp?forumid=40&topicid=298701&page_no=12#3152071




