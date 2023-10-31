I have a huge upload speed issue since 2 months that is not resolve yet by one nz.

Out of nowhere my upload speed became super slow like 5 to 10 mbps. I’m a photographer so it impact my work as I upload my photos online.

We checked with different modems, we change the ont box, we reset and turn on/off everything but nothing changed.

One nz keep saying everything is fine because their speed test are good. The problem is I realised that if you put Auckland as the location for the speed test there is not issue but when you put Sydney or Christchurch or everywhere else the upload speed drop down to 5 Mbps.

Chorus came to change the ont box but didn’t check if there is an issue.

I feel powerless and they try to make me thing I’m crazy when it impact my job, my private life and everything around now.

We keep paying for the best internet service at 900mbps since two months for nothing.

Do you have a start of an idea to resolve this issue?

Thanks



