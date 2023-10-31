Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
ForumsOne New Zealand (including Vodafone, WxC, Farmside)Upload speed issue since 2 months
Paka

#310548 31-Oct-2023 11:28
I have a huge upload speed issue since 2 months that is not resolve yet by one nz.
Out of nowhere my upload speed became super slow like 5 to 10 mbps. I’m a photographer so it impact my work as I upload my photos online.
We checked with different modems, we change the ont box, we reset and turn on/off everything but nothing changed.
One nz keep saying everything is fine because their speed test are good. The problem is I realised that if you put Auckland as the location for the speed test there is not issue but when you put Sydney or Christchurch or everywhere else the upload speed drop down to 5 Mbps.
Chorus came to change the ont box but didn’t check if there is an issue.
I feel powerless and they try to make me thing I’m crazy when it impact my job, my private life and everything around now.
We keep paying for the best internet service at 900mbps since two months for nothing.
Do you have a start of an idea to resolve this issue?
freitasm
  #3153960 31-Oct-2023 11:33
There are quite a few things that will help troubleshoot here.

 

First, is your computer connected via Wi-Fi or Ethernet?




Paka

  #3153961 31-Oct-2023 11:37
We did both.

freitasm
  #3153964 31-Oct-2023 11:48
Ok. Which service and location are you uploading to?




Paka

  #3153965 31-Oct-2023 11:49
Dropbox or google drive but I don’t know the location it depend i guess.

