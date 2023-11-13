Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsOne New Zealand (including Vodafone, WxC, Farmside)Kogan SIM card blocked, PUK code supplied incorrect - options?
CalmStorm

33 posts

Geek


#310689 13-Nov-2023 12:28
Send private message

Hi everyone, had been going through Kogan customer service and finally managed to obtain a PUK code after a few days for my locked SIM card, which turns out not to work.

 

I've gotten in touch with customer service again to see if they can double-check the PUK code, but to be honest the entire experience has left me rather disillusioned with the provider. My question is, can I move to a different provider now that my SIM card is locked (and hence unable to receive the porting SMS)? Getting a new phone number would be rather inconvenient.

 

Cheers,
Kelvin

Create new topic
Linux
10480 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3159059 13-Nov-2023 13:06
Send private message

@CalmStorm Is the SIM PUK blocked or just asking for PUK code?

 

Simple you can get a blank SIM and just have that activated against your mobile number as the SIM card does not contain the mobile number

 
 
 
 

GoodSync. Easily back up and sync your files with GoodSync. Simple and secure file backup and synchronisation software will ensure that your files are never lost (affiliate link).
CalmStorm

33 posts

Geek


  #3159063 13-Nov-2023 13:28
Send private message

Linux:

 

@CalmStorm Is the SIM PUK blocked or just asking for PUK code?

 

 

I entered the SIM PIN incorrectly three times, and the SIM is now locked.

 

As per KoganMobile help article, I've requested for the PUK code from their customer service, since I no longer have the packaging that came with the SIM card. It took several messages over several days to get a PUK code, and it appears to be incorrect.

 

 

I'm wondering if I can move providers now without unlocking the SIM card, although I expect that no other providers will be able to help me with a number port until KoganMobile sorts this out for me... which at the moment I'm not quite sure if they are capable of assisting.

Linux
10480 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3159066 13-Nov-2023 13:31
Send private message

OK that should be a 2 second fix once you get to speak to someone

 

I would provide them with the digits off the SIM card number



CalmStorm

33 posts

Geek


  #3159080 13-Nov-2023 13:50
Send private message

Just went through the web chat, and had someone provide me another PUK code, which also didn't work. I'm guessing their system didn't have the right information about my SIM card. He said he raised the issue with the technical team and that I should hear back from them at some stage.

 

So, no way for me to move providers and keep my number until this has been resolved, eh?

Linux
10480 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3159088 13-Nov-2023 14:23
Send private message

No as you need to confirm the port SMS from TCF

Create new topic





News and reviews »

Seagate Skyhawk AI 24TB Elevates Edge Security Capacity and Performance
Posted 9-Feb-2024 17:18

GoPro Releases Quik Desktop App for macOS and Introduces Premium+ Subscription Tier
Posted 9-Feb-2024 17:14

Ring Introduces New Ring Battery Video Doorbell Pro
Posted 9-Feb-2024 16:51

Galaxy AI Transforms the new Galaxy S24 Series
Posted 18-Jan-2024 07:00

D-Link launches AI-Powered Aquila Pro M30 Wi-Fi 6 Mesh Systems
Posted 17-Jan-2024 20:02

Newest LG 4K Lifestyle Projector Doubles as Art Objet
Posted 9-Jan-2024 15:50

More LG Smart TV Owners Set To Enjoy the Latest webOS Upgrade
Posted 9-Jan-2024 15:45

Panasonic Announces the Z95A and Z93A With Fire TV Built In
Posted 9-Jan-2024 15:30

Amazon Echo Pop Review
Posted 8-Jan-2024 14:22

Samsung Tab S9 FE Review
Posted 17-Dec-2023 08:26

Year in Search: What Kiwis Searched for in 2023
Posted 12-Dec-2023 08:18

New Air Traffic Management Platform and Resilient Buildings a Milestone for Airways
Posted 6-Dec-2023 05:00

Logitech G Launches New Flagship Console Wireless Gaming Headset Astro A50 X
Posted 5-Dec-2023 21:00

NordVPN Helps Users Protect Themselves From Vulnerable Apps
Posted 5-Dec-2023 14:27

First-of-its-Kind Flight Trials Integrate Uncrewed Aircraft Into Controlled Airspace
Posted 5-Dec-2023 13:59








Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.







GoodSync is the easiest file sync and backup for Windows and Mac






RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2024 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone BI dashboard
Geekzone Badges
Affiliate links
Mighty Ape
Sharesies
Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright


 