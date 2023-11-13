Hi everyone, had been going through Kogan customer service and finally managed to obtain a PUK code after a few days for my locked SIM card, which turns out not to work.

I've gotten in touch with customer service again to see if they can double-check the PUK code, but to be honest the entire experience has left me rather disillusioned with the provider. My question is, can I move to a different provider now that my SIM card is locked (and hence unable to receive the porting SMS)? Getting a new phone number would be rather inconvenient.

Cheers,

Kelvin