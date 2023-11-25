Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
OneNZ increasing pricing through the roof?
SavageNZL

#310835 25-Nov-2023 22:06
I signed up for a plan early this year March/April it was $78.98inc gst after my mobile discount.
Last month it increased to $84.97 which is annoying but understandable if everyone else is raising the price so why not join the bandwagon. (I received an email stating an increase was coming).
This month its now $100.98, without any notice of an increase. That's almost a 25% increase in 2 months. absolutely outrageous. 
Previous experience lets me know talking to their normal customer support is usually a waste of time.
Anyone have some insight or recommendations on new providers?

This is more expensive then their fibre max plan. like what in the world?

I just entered my address into the plan finder, apparently 021xxx xxx isnt a valid nz number but 6421 xxx xxx is. Just as well there isn't any prompt on the error message to inform a user.

edit: Ps. as a side note, The AI chatbot goes, for any reason we get disconnected, what number can i call you back on? One moment caller, you reached us outside of business hours. Try again later.
Is there no system for us to generate a support message, for a staff member to action at a later time? I mean they did do a survey recently asking how we could improve and i mentioned better customer service. I guess they can't take complaints or give bad customer service if there is no way to contact them.

toejam316
  #3163803 25-Nov-2023 22:22
Have you reviewed your bills to see where the charges are coming from? I've just reviewed my mobile bill, and can confirm everything looks exactly as it should.




konfusd
  #3163804 25-Nov-2023 22:24
That doesn't sound right 🤔

 

As far as I'm aware, our only recent Broadband price increase was the $6 you saw in October. As you mentioned there were comms that went out ahead of that change.

 

Are there any new items in the detail page of your bill, that weren't there last month? Note your regular monthly plan will be listed there excluding GST and before any discounts, and that shouldn't have changed from October to November.




SavageNZL

  #3163824 26-Nov-2023 00:40
Looks like a discount has been removed for some reason. Guess I'll do the gauntlet on Monday and see what the go is.
Edit: Still doesn't explain why fibre + mobile discount + tax is 100.98 it should be $95 flat at the most.



Linux
  #3163831 26-Nov-2023 06:33
@SavageNZL I am sure it is not a price increase but a discount has dropped off

SavageNZL

  #3163933 26-Nov-2023 11:05
So talking to web/chat support, its quite laughable. Standard really. (The part where the ask for the pin is a copy paste from the phone support line, because the phone support line sends you a 4 digit random pin text msg, there was never any pin set on the broadband account.)
After the last message I get transferred to retention team but I left the chat.

I rang up the phone support, explain the same situation, they appear to be more competent, and will have a look into my billing, and advise if the previous discount can be re-applied, but no answers/ideas regarding why the fibre max plan was charged above their website maximum stated of $95/mo inc gst.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------

 

"I'm queuing you up for an agent, one moment caller
One of our friendly chat agents will be with you shortly
Please stay connected after completing your live chat to participate in a survey about your experience
My name is *********.
Kia Ora, Welcome to One New Zealand . My name is *********. How are you doing today?
could be better, my bill has increased from $78 to $100.98
I will check this for you
After looking at my bill I used to have a $20/mo discount applied which has ended
May I know your full name and account number please?
xxxxxxxxx nnnn llllllllllll
but even after the discount has ended
im still getting charged more than the normal plan
May I know your full name ?
nnnnnn llllllllllll
May I know 4 digit pin that is setup on your account ?
the broadband account shouldnt have a pin set
I will ask you few account related questions to complete the verification.
How do you usually pay your account?
What was the most recent payment amount on the account?
xxxxx ppppp mmmmmmm
May I know the payment you made ?
ive told you already
What was the most recent payment amount on the account?
xxxx
Great! Thank you for verification.
Your discount has been renewed that's why your bill is little high from next month it will be normal
The fibre max pplan is $95 per month including fees and gst
with my $10 mobile phone discount and $20 other discount
i should not have been billed $100.98 regardless
Can you show me next months invoice?
You will get next month invoice before xxth jan
what will the total be
$78.97 to $80.00
why was i charged more than the $95 maximum on the plan
Your bill is form xx nov to xxdec $95.65 + GST $13.17 you got discount after that your total is $100.98
can you send me this transcript
I am really sorry there is no option to send the transcript
the total should not exceed 95
from next month it will be normal bill
its been overcharged
Please check bill again
it include part month charges as your discount has been renewed
Total$95.00 All prices are shown in NZ dollars and include GST
this is the plan
how is it exceeded $95
On bill GST $13.17
it incdludes gst in the 95
No on bill see the last total
yes its incorrect
the total including gst should not exceed $95
After discount your total is $87.81 + GST 13.17  =$100.98
Hey are we still connected ?
the plan is 95 per month including gst
You want to lower the price ?
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------

quickymart
  #3164047 26-Nov-2023 17:21
More great quality customer service there 🙄 if their chat system is done out of the same place as their woeful offshore call centre, I'm not surprised with the responses you got.

HellraiserNZ
  #3164487 27-Nov-2023 16:41
Any chance you are paying for a static IP @ 5$ a month?

 

I just switched from Quic to One NZ and their customer service was great.

 

Had broadband ordered via chat only.

 

Wanted to change provision date as I couldn't take the packet loss on Quic anymore and they enabled it within an hour on the second port on a friday afternoon.

 

The Deco mesh wifi is on the way and they are on standby to send a 3rd unit if needed.

 

They tried to upsell on adding my partnerto my account for $40 for unlimited everything (same as my $80 plan) and I said not yet and they were like all good we will email you and when ready just reply to the email and we can get it faciliated. 

 

All good things and the internet is flawless - maxed out at 990mbps on battlenet last night during peak, 0 packet loss notifications on CS2 and Overwtach also rarely has the icon showing.

 

 



SavageNZL

  #3164755 27-Nov-2023 22:51
No, just a fibre max plan only. The fibre plan itself has been faultless for ~2 years i think only once we had unplanned downtime. 
Just customer service and plan pricing issues, a pity really. If they had top tier customer service, less time would be spent on it, which would result in less cost to them and more happy customers.

I've been told my discount will be reinstated and the difference in amount refunded or applied to next month as credit. still waiting for a call back to see why the plan was overcharged anyway.
I am still surprised that, suppliers have the power to just up everyones prices by x amount. but they wont lower peoples monthly costs by the current pricing tier list. (Like if you signed up cheap they bump you up, but if you signed up on an old expensive plan they won't automatically bump you down to the correct price or increase your speed to match the amount your paying.

yitz
  #3164761 27-Nov-2023 23:07
The difference of $84.97 and $100.98 is equal to $16.00 which is equal to the ex GST value of the late payment fee.

 

https://one.nz/help/bill-payment/late-payment-fee/  

SavageNZL

  #3164972 28-Nov-2023 10:57
yitz:

 

The difference of $84.97 and $100.98 is equal to $16.00 which is equal to the ex GST value of the late payment fee.

 

https://one.nz/help/bill-payment/late-payment-fee/  

 



Observant! However no notice of late payment, or any line item on the bill indicating a late payment. Also the account is set up as direct debit. 
And amounts have gone out every month on the expected days. Still waiting on a call back however to explain how it exceeded the $95

konfusd
  #3167215 2-Dec-2023 15:53
Hey @SavageNZL, just want to check that this was all sorted in the end? If not then @MaxineN or @JackNOneNZ might be able to help?

 

SavageNZL:

I've been told my discount will be reinstated and the difference in amount refunded or applied to next month as credit. still waiting for a call back to see why the plan was overcharged anyway.

 

I think what might have happened is that your plan price was built in the system with a time-capped discount (e.g. 12 months) but the discount should have been 'rolled over' before it expired (my home broadband plan is like this). Unfortunately, there are some limitations in our system that means some plans are built this way; I'm sure we have people who are just as frustrated with this set up as our customers.




Hammerer
  #3167313 3-Dec-2023 01:20
My bill increased and it was also the discount being removed without any warning to me.

 

I waited three months and it was fixed without me having to call support.

SavageNZL

  #3167352 3-Dec-2023 11:02
Hi Konfusd,

I believe the original amount quoted for my next invoice was/is going to be quite incorrect.
I have received and email stating that the discount will be re-added and I would receive a call back (to explain how with a mobile discount I got charged higher than the current plan) but its been almost 2 weeks and no callback.
I would appreciate someone reaching out and sorting/confirming it, it would be so nice to just be able to set and forget it and not have to call every year and do the CS dance.

MaxineN
Max
  #3167354 3-Dec-2023 11:03
Hi there

 

 

 

Throw your full name and account number to maxine.nesbitt@one.nz and I'll confirm.

 

 

 

Kind regards




SavageNZL

  #3186502 25-Jan-2024 16:41
Effectively there was a $20/mo discount that had ended without any notice and not reinstated after talking to web chat support and another email support.
They said wait till Jan bill arrives to see the correct bill (With discount supposedly reinstated), December bill was credited/refunded back to $87 which is what I expected Jan's to be as well but Jan's was back to the previous higher amount so changing ISP.

