SavageNZL:

I signed up for a plan early this year March/April it was $78.98inc gst after my mobile discount.
Last month it increased to $84.97 which is annoying but understandable if everyone else is raising the price so why not join the bandwagon. (I received an email stating an increase was coming).
This month its now $100.98, without any notice of an increase. That's almost a 25% increase in 2 months. absolutely outrageous.
Previous experience lets me know talking to their normal customer support is usually a waste of time.
Anyone have some insight or recommendations on new providers?
This is more expensive then their fibre max plan. like what in the world?
I just entered my address into the plan finder, apparently 021xxx xxx isnt a valid nz number but 6421 xxx xxx is. Just as well there isn't any prompt on the error message to inform a user.
edit: Ps. as a side note, The AI chatbot goes, for any reason we get disconnected, what number can i call you back on? One moment caller, you reached us outside of business hours. Try again later.
Is there no system for us to generate a support message, for a staff member to action at a later time? I mean they did do a survey recently asking how we could improve and i mentioned better customer service. I guess they can't take complaints or give bad customer service if there is no way to contact them.