So talking to web/chat support, its quite laughable. Standard really. (The part where the ask for the pin is a copy paste from the phone support line, because the phone support line sends you a 4 digit random pin text msg, there was never any pin set on the broadband account.)

After the last message I get transferred to retention team but I left the chat.



I rang up the phone support, explain the same situation, they appear to be more competent, and will have a look into my billing, and advise if the previous discount can be re-applied, but no answers/ideas regarding why the fibre max plan was charged above their website maximum stated of $95/mo inc gst.



My name is *********.

Kia Ora, Welcome to One New Zealand . My name is *********. How are you doing today?

could be better, my bill has increased from $78 to $100.98

I will check this for you

After looking at my bill I used to have a $20/mo discount applied which has ended

May I know your full name and account number please?

xxxxxxxxx nnnn llllllllllll

but even after the discount has ended

im still getting charged more than the normal plan

May I know your full name ?

nnnnnn llllllllllll

May I know 4 digit pin that is setup on your account ?

the broadband account shouldnt have a pin set

I will ask you few account related questions to complete the verification.

How do you usually pay your account?

What was the most recent payment amount on the account?

xxxxx ppppp mmmmmmm

May I know the payment you made ?

ive told you already

What was the most recent payment amount on the account?

xxxx

Great! Thank you for verification.

Your discount has been renewed that's why your bill is little high from next month it will be normal

The fibre max pplan is $95 per month including fees and gst

with my $10 mobile phone discount and $20 other discount

i should not have been billed $100.98 regardless

Can you show me next months invoice?

You will get next month invoice before xxth jan

what will the total be

$78.97 to $80.00

why was i charged more than the $95 maximum on the plan

Your bill is form xx nov to xxdec $95.65 + GST $13.17 you got discount after that your total is $100.98

can you send me this transcript

I am really sorry there is no option to send the transcript

the total should not exceed 95

from next month it will be normal bill

its been overcharged

Please check bill again

it include part month charges as your discount has been renewed

Total$95.00 All prices are shown in NZ dollars and include GST

this is the plan

how is it exceeded $95

On bill GST $13.17

it incdludes gst in the 95

No on bill see the last total

yes its incorrect

the total including gst should not exceed $95

After discount your total is $87.81 + GST 13.17 =$100.98

Hey are we still connected ?

the plan is 95 per month including gst

You want to lower the price ?

