Linux: @geoffwnz You need to look into why it is not working for that 1 number! What is the error message when you try to top it up?

"Sorry, something went wrong. Please check to see if your card has been charged before trying again."

Turns out it also happens if I try self service on 777 and when the CSR tried it manually. He proceeded to blame everything that wasn't them, starting with "you need to upgrade your app". He had no answer when I asked what I was supposed to upgrade a fully up to date app with.

He then blamed my credit card and again had no answer when I suggested that a working credit card would be unlikely to be at fault. The attempt from the website got me a confirmation code text from the bank, so that one at least got that far but did not top up the sim. And no charges from any attempt showing.

Given it's located within the alarm module in a vehicle, it's tricky at best to get access to (I don't even know where exactly the module is other than "hidden under the dash somewhere", so when he sent an activation text to it he seemed confused when I couldn't, firstly, see the text, and secondly, couldn't/wouldn't put the sim in the phone I was talking to him on. *facepalm

In the app, it's showing as "Sorry, we couldn't get all of your information, please pull down to retry" on that number. All other numbers are fine.

Will probably go talk to someone in a store on Tuesday when I'm near one. Unless I can find and fish it out and put it in a spare phone to try it before then.