I received a summary snapshot letter in the mail from Vodafone/One/etc tonight regarding my mobile plan. I noticed that the address was missing some information, although it still made it to me in the end.

Tried logging into the website to update my postal address, nope. Tried using the app, sorry son, no go.

Yet I swear there used to be a way to update the address yourself.

Can this still be done via the app or the website? Am I missing some option to do this? I really, really, really don't want to call them and have the person on the phone either (a) have no idea what I'm talking about, or (b) screw something up on my account and either disconnect me or end up putting me on some plan/service I didn't ask for.