Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsOne NZ (including Farmside)H+ only on wifes Galaxy S21 Ultra since plan change
networkn

Networkn
32862 posts

Uber Geek
+1 received by user: 15453

ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

#310949 2-Dec-2023 15:20
Send private message

My wife had a business addon to my phone which gave her a cheap plan, but recently we moved her to one of the standalone plans with VF. It wasn't seamless, and since then her mobile data won't connect above H+ speeds 

 

She called VF who wanted her to put the sim into another phone (she doesn't have one) and then after much mucking around, it was escalated, and crickets since. 

 

Is there anything I can do on the phone (Should it be using a different APN or whatever) to get her back at reasonable speeds or am I stuck waiting till VF sort it at their end?

Filter this topic showing only the reply marked as answer Create new topic
konfusd
215 posts

Master Geek
+1 received by user: 131

ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3167200 2-Dec-2023 15:23
Send private message

Sounds like we might have accidentally removed 4G on the back end - feel free to PM me the mobile number and I can check what’s happening.




I volunteer my time on here, and all opinions expressed are my own and do not necessarily reflect those of my employer.



networkn

Networkn
32862 posts

Uber Geek
+1 received by user: 15453

ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3167201 2-Dec-2023 15:27
Send private message

konfusd: Sounds like we might have accidentally removed 4G on the back end - feel free to PM me the mobile number and I can check what’s happening.

 

 

 

Thank you for responding so quickly. I've PM'd you her mobile number. 

konfusd
215 posts

Master Geek
+1 received by user: 131

ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3167206 2-Dec-2023 15:36
Send private message

As I thought - 4G is deactivated. Give it 5 minutes and either turn on/off airplane mode or reboot the phone, and (assuming she's in 4G coverage now) it should work.

 

Her current APN setting is correct by the way 😊




I volunteer my time on here, and all opinions expressed are my own and do not necessarily reflect those of my employer.



networkn

Networkn
32862 posts

Uber Geek
+1 received by user: 15453

ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3167217 2-Dec-2023 15:58
Send private message

konfusd:

 

As I thought - 4G is deactivated. Give it 5 minutes and either turn on/off airplane mode or reboot the phone, and (assuming she's in 4G coverage now) it should work.

 

Her current APN setting is correct by the way 😊

 

 

 

 

You are awesome! Thank you for dealing with this over the weekend. The call with the call center was very frustrating for her :) 

 

5G after a reboot. 

 

 

Filter this topic showing only the reply marked as answer Create new topic








Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.








RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2026 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone BI dashboard
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Status Page

 

Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright
 