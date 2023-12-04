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ForumsOne NZ (including Farmside)One NZ modem (HFC) connection stops when Speedtest application is used
mlwillia

6 posts

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#310983 4-Dec-2023 20:46
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Apologies if this has already been discussed, but I couldn't find any recent posting on this topic.

 

I have an old Telstraclear fixed cable broadband connection with a Vodafone/One NZ cable modem (Technicolor TC4400VDF), originally connected to the company supplied Vodafone Ultra hub plus router.

 

I have recently replaced the Ultra hub plus with a new Archer AX-55 router and connected this new router to the existing cable modem (above).

 

After adjusting the AX-55 config (per instructions online, mainly setting VLAN ID and MTU size (PBTech)) my connection is up and running and my router is happily providing more coverage and perhaps speed.

 

My issue - when I run a wifi speedtest (using Chorus test on the web or using the mobile app "Speedtest") on the 5ghz frequency the modem connection just drops out completely and a router reset is needed to restore wifi once more.

 

I have run a test on the 2.4ghz frequency (it got up to about 150mbps) and the connection stayed solid.  But when the 5ghz band was tested it got up above about 600mbps and then abruptly cut-out.

 

Has anyone else experienced this or can inform why this may be happening (didn't happen previously using the old Ultrahub)?

 

Thanks

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nztim
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  #3168204 5-Dec-2023 04:34
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Speedtest working okay on Ethernet? And is it fine with the Ultrahub?

If yes to both of the above its nothing to do with OneNZ and something to do with your own modem




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Ash222
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  #3168223 5-Dec-2023 07:56
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Try changing the 5GHz wifi channel by login to your modem and see if that makes any difference. 

mlwillia

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  #3169380 7-Dec-2023 16:00
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Sorry for tardy reply - got tied up at home/work....

 

With a bit more testing I think it looks like the 5G band may be the one tied to the cutouts.  When I run speedtest on the 2.4G it doesn't break, but on the 5G it does.  I tried running the speedtest on laptop wired to the router and it didn't break - but then I only got up to circa 150Mbps doing that wired test...

 

The router is fine all day but then occasionally drops out when 2 laptops and a streaming TV hit the wifi at same time - I haven't nailed down which bands everyone is hitting but one or more will be using the 5G.  I don't have anything data heavy hitting the wifi either - no gaming or 4k/8k content - very standard bandwidth stuff.

 

Whether this is a router vs modem issue - I agree it is likely to be the newly introduced router - I am struggling to understand why a new (fast) router would have some sort of speed cutout switch (which is what this appears to be) unless it's interaction with the modem at that time is causing the link to shutdown.

 

What other possible router setting have I missed here?

 

Noting I cannot find this newer exact router AX-55 in the PBTech notes online.....

 

 



mlwillia

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  #3169495 7-Dec-2023 23:36
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So Ash222 I tried manually setting the channel for the 5G band - tried 48 and it still cut-out, tried 44 and the speedtest lasted longer but cut out at the end, just tried 40 and the speedtest ran fully through (showing >800Mbps) and I still have all the lights on my router showing!

 

Not sure if this is dumb luck but it is the first time it has been stable at high load.

 

Is this just random channel interference... and others experience this too?

 

 

 

thanking you v much for suggestion

 

will update if this goes south again

 

cheers

 

 

michaelmurfy
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  #3169498 8-Dec-2023 01:11
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Sounds like to me a power brownout is occurring and crashing the router. That’ll explain why Channel 40 works a bit better as I believe it also runs at a limited power level also. 

 

if you can, see if you’ve got another power supply you can try with the router. I believe it should be 12v with 3 amps or greater. 




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mlwillia

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  #3169824 8-Dec-2023 16:22
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thanks michaelmurfy - I will have a search about.

 

Can a 'brownout' like this occur when there is a bit more data being pulled through the router band?

 
 
 
 

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Apsattv
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  #3169874 9-Dec-2023 02:54
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Have you checked if there is any firmware update available?

 

 

mlwillia

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  #3169935 9-Dec-2023 11:55
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Yeah the router is out of the box - and updated itself on install👍

mlwillia

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  #3170436 10-Dec-2023 21:28
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So after looking at the router power supply it would appear I have a 9V 0.85 Amp power supply connected up ... which I believe is the power supply from an older TP-Link router that was plugged into the powerboard ... which hadn't been swapped out for the new supply.  I will blame my son, and the myriad of cables on the powerboard, but I didn't check which supply was which and they both look the same !

 

Thank you for all your help here - the diagnosis of brown out was spot on.

 

The correct supply has 12V and 1.5A.  My router now passes all speed tests and has not disconnected once since.

 

Thanks again

 

 

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