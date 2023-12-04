Apologies if this has already been discussed, but I couldn't find any recent posting on this topic.

I have an old Telstraclear fixed cable broadband connection with a Vodafone/One NZ cable modem (Technicolor TC4400VDF), originally connected to the company supplied Vodafone Ultra hub plus router.

I have recently replaced the Ultra hub plus with a new Archer AX-55 router and connected this new router to the existing cable modem (above).

After adjusting the AX-55 config (per instructions online, mainly setting VLAN ID and MTU size (PBTech)) my connection is up and running and my router is happily providing more coverage and perhaps speed.

My issue - when I run a wifi speedtest (using Chorus test on the web or using the mobile app "Speedtest") on the 5ghz frequency the modem connection just drops out completely and a router reset is needed to restore wifi once more.

I have run a test on the 2.4ghz frequency (it got up to about 150mbps) and the connection stayed solid. But when the 5ghz band was tested it got up above about 600mbps and then abruptly cut-out.

Has anyone else experienced this or can inform why this may be happening (didn't happen previously using the old Ultrahub)?

Thanks