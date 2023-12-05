jackyleunght2002

Hello Team

I have only discovered that I still have 4 months left on my contract terms with fibre home connection... I thought it was all cleared now.lol

I have spoken to the CSR, who advised me that if I want to terminate, there will be a $99 charge.

Ok, so if I am going to terminate on my new billing cycle which is coming at the end of the month.

So, what would be my final charge with my account?

been paying $88.99 per month month, so early termination charge will be included on this bill $99, am I correct?

thanks

jacky