Just got an e-mail from Vodafone/One advising my plan is going up by $5 a month. I understand the cost of living is probably impacting this and so be it. However I noticed this when I went to their website:

re the highlighted bit - what are the "20 international destinations"? Looking at the Important things to know doesn't tell me which, just gives a list of per minute pricing for calling overseas.

Is there a link that outlines what these 20 destinations are?