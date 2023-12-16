Fixed line over fibre

issue; can’t receive calls (callers get engaged signal)

at my end, we have both dial tone and can make outgoing calls, we even have internet

(VF ultrahub)



here is the kicker, this same issue is also present on my mums house account at a different location and account number too!

I’ve spent most of Saturday talking to One NZ “trouble shooting”.

seperate phone calls for each location.

I thought the issue was fixed on the first location but the problem re appeared.

I haven’t heard back from them about the second location yet.

I could elaborate the going’s on but I’m out of steam….

We’ve done “resets” and just now I’ve even had to send a picture of the router with nothing plugged in (even though the serial numbers all match to the account).

I think I’m just getting dicked about by the level one crew. One would think if I’ve rang them the second time with the same issue, and also noting I have the same issue at a different house altogether….it’s pretty much time for them to pass this up the line.

I’m confident the issue is at One NZ end….

Let’s see what tomorrow brings….

yeh I know…I need to walk away from one nz….I just can’t be bothered with the admin to do it.