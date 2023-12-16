Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsOne New Zealand (including Vodafone, WxC, Farmside)Fixed Line (nobody can call me, I can call out)
Goosey

2353 posts

Uber Geek

Subscriber

#311128 16-Dec-2023 16:38
Send private message quote this post

Fixed line over fibre

 

 

 

issue; can’t receive calls (callers get engaged signal)

 

at my end, we have both dial tone and can make outgoing calls, we even have internet 

 

(VF ultrahub)

 


here is the kicker, this same issue is also present on my mums house account at a different location and account number too!

 

 

 

I’ve spent most of Saturday talking to One NZ “trouble shooting”.

 

seperate phone calls for each location. 
I thought the issue was fixed on the first location but the problem re appeared.

 

I haven’t heard back from them about the second location yet.

 

 

 

I could elaborate the going’s on but I’m out of steam…. 
We’ve done “resets” and just now I’ve even had to send a picture of the router with nothing plugged in (even though the serial numbers all match to the account).

 

 

 

I think I’m just getting dicked about by the level one crew.  One would think if I’ve rang them the second time with the same issue, and also noting I have the same issue at a different house altogether….it’s pretty much time for them to pass this up the line.

 

 

 

I’m confident the issue is at One NZ end….

 

Let’s see what tomorrow brings….

 

 

 

yeh I know…I need to walk away from one nz….I just can’t be bothered with the admin to do it.

 

 

Create new topic
kiwifidget
"Cookie"
2867 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #3172433 16-Dec-2023 16:51
Send private message quote this post

If you call someone, does their callerID come up with the number you believe you are ringing from?




Delete cookies?! Are you insane?!

 
 
 
 

Backblaze Unlimited Backup. World’s easiest cloud backup. Get peace of mind knowing your files are backed up securely in the cloud (affiliate link).
Goosey

2353 posts

Uber Geek

Subscriber

  #3172434 16-Dec-2023 16:57
Send private message quote this post

Yes, caller ID works on outgoing…

kiwifidget
"Cookie"
2867 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #3172435 16-Dec-2023 17:01
Send private message quote this post

Thats me out of ideas then.

 

I had a similar issue many years ago, where Vodafone had issued me with the wrong landline number, so like you I could call out, but incoming calls went somewhere else, well actually they went nowhere as there was no VF hub with my number in it.




Delete cookies?! Are you insane?!



Goosey

2353 posts

Uber Geek

Subscriber

  #3172438 16-Dec-2023 17:09
Send private message quote this post

Yeh, at first one of the call takers wasn’t sure if I had a landline.
Something is a miss.

Funny thing was is that they keep telling me “seems like we can’t call your number…. There must be an issue”. Is your phone plugged in.


I’m like no kidding, that’s why I’m calling you and did you not notice I’m calling you from said landline.

Goosey

2353 posts

Uber Geek

Subscriber

  #3172440 16-Dec-2023 17:10
Send private message quote this post

When I log into the router… everything seems normal. I can see my number in the settings etc.

All defaults, I’ve never needed to change anything

MaxineN
Max
1297 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
One NZ
Subscriber

  #3172444 16-Dec-2023 17:44
Send private message quote this post

Hi Goosey

 

 

 

Can you please unplug the phone from the phone port and as well it's cable so it's completely unoccupied and reboot the Ultrahub.

 

Then ring your landline number again once it's fully online. If it rings, it's hardware related(either cable, phone itself, or the ultrahub[rare but it happens]), if it doesn't then I'll need to grab your details (I am on annual leave so I won't be of much help except just looking and possibly flicking this off to someone who is working).

 

 




Ramblings from a mysterious lady who's into tech. Warning I may often create zingers.

 

Opinions are my own. They don't represent my employer.

Goosey

2353 posts

Uber Geek

Subscriber

  #3172512 16-Dec-2023 19:25
Send private message quote this post

MaxineN:

 

Hi Goosey

 

 

 

Can you please unplug the phone from the phone port and as well it's cable so it's completely unoccupied and reboot the Ultrahub.

 

Then ring your landline number again once it's fully online. If it rings, it's hardware related(either cable, phone itself, or the ultrahub[rare but it happens]), if it doesn't then I'll need to grab your details (I am on annual leave so I won't be of much help except just looking and possibly flicking this off to someone who is working).

 

 

 

 

 

 

🙏 thanks! 
sent deets as PM, yes we tried that with the CSR and I’ve tried this again just now…still no inbound. 
(outbound still works).

 

im not old, but I think the term would be “something is broken at the exchange “.   If it was my problem then I’d expect inbound callers to still get a ringing tone when calling me instead of straight away getting the engaged /off hook tone.

Create new topic





News and reviews »

Year in Search: What Kiwis Searched for in 2023
Posted 12-Dec-2023 08:18

New Air Traffic Management Platform and Resilient Buildings a Milestone for Airways
Posted 6-Dec-2023 05:00

Logitech G Launches New Flagship Console Wireless Gaming Headset Astro A50 X
Posted 5-Dec-2023 21:00

NordVPN Helps Users Protect Themselves From Vulnerable Apps
Posted 5-Dec-2023 14:27

First-of-its-Kind Flight Trials Integrate Uncrewed Aircraft Into Controlled Airspace
Posted 5-Dec-2023 13:59

Prodigi Technology Services Announces Strategic Acquisition of Conex
Posted 4-Dec-2023 09:33

Samsung Announces Galaxy AI
Posted 28-Nov-2023 14:48

Epson Launches EH-LS650 Ultra Short Throw Smart Streaming Laser Projector
Posted 28-Nov-2023 14:38

Fitbit Charge 6 Review
Posted 27-Nov-2023 16:21

Cisco Launches New Research Highlighting Gap in Preparedness for AI
Posted 23-Nov-2023 15:50

Seagate Takes Block Storage System to New Heights Reaching 2.5 PB
Posted 23-Nov-2023 15:45

Seagate Nytro 4350 NVMe SSD Delivers Consistent Application Performance and High QoS to Data Centers
Posted 23-Nov-2023 15:38

Amazon Fire TV Stick 4k Max (2nd Generation) Review
Posted 14-Nov-2023 16:17

Over half of New Zealand adults surveyed concerned about AI shopping scams
Posted 3-Nov-2023 10:42

Super Mario Bros. Wonder Launches on Nintendo Switch
Posted 24-Oct-2023 10:56








Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.







MyHeritage






RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2023 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone BI dashboard
Geekzone Badges
Affiliate links
Mighty Ape
Sharesies
Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright


This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

 