Hi,

I have an opnsense (or fritzbox ) router plugged into the ont, and can get internet fine.

The trouble I am having is i need to have the DN8245X6 behind opnsense because it has 2 phones connected to it. I for the life of me cannot figure out how the DN8245X6 should be configured to allow the phones to still work with the opnsense box in front of it.

I disabled dhcp in the DN8245X6 and plugged it into the opnsense box expecting it to work, but to no avail.

Any ideas?