One New Zealand (including Vodafone, WxC, Farmside)UK roaming question
#311221 24-Dec-2023 12:47
Hello helpful people!

 

My partner is off to the UK in a few days and I'm trying to help her figure out the best option for having access to mobile data while she's away. She has an iPhone SE and we're on a One NZ plan. 

 

She could just use the $8 a day roaming and continue using her NZ plan, but this will add up a bit as she's away for ~3 weeks. If she did go this route, is she likely to get decent performance/coverage from the network in the UK? 

 

She had planned to sort an eSim through a company like Holafly and use this for data only (probably around $100 for the time she's away). But I understand that we can't exactly turn roaming on her phone off so would she likely be hit with the $8 a day charge on some/all of the days anyway? 

 

It's important that she's still able to receive texts from NZ for things like 2FA/bank approvals, but if we can avoid having to spend $160+ that'd be ideal. Putting her phone in flight mode and just using wi-fi calling probably wouldn't suit, as that limits her ability to use things like WhatsApp and Messenger while she's out and about. 

 

Any thoughts/experiences would be appreciated. 

 

 

 

 

 

 

  #3175201 24-Dec-2023 13:25
We were in the US for four weeks just coughed up the $8 per day

Means stuff like FaceTime, iMessage and Apple ID didn’t get stuffed up.

Expensive but saved hassle and that was worth it to me.




Any views expressed on these forums are my own and don't necessarily reflect those of my employer. 

