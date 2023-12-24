Hello helpful people!

My partner is off to the UK in a few days and I'm trying to help her figure out the best option for having access to mobile data while she's away. She has an iPhone SE and we're on a One NZ plan.

She could just use the $8 a day roaming and continue using her NZ plan, but this will add up a bit as she's away for ~3 weeks. If she did go this route, is she likely to get decent performance/coverage from the network in the UK?

She had planned to sort an eSim through a company like Holafly and use this for data only (probably around $100 for the time she's away). But I understand that we can't exactly turn roaming on her phone off so would she likely be hit with the $8 a day charge on some/all of the days anyway?

It's important that she's still able to receive texts from NZ for things like 2FA/bank approvals, but if we can avoid having to spend $160+ that'd be ideal. Putting her phone in flight mode and just using wi-fi calling probably wouldn't suit, as that limits her ability to use things like WhatsApp and Messenger while she's out and about.

Any thoughts/experiences would be appreciated.