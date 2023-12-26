I work in the Corporate/Government space for One New Zealand, but I know at least a little bit about a lot of things we do. I volunteer my time on here, and all opinions expressed are my own and do not necessarily reflect those of my employer.
Link or any information to the teaser?
Well, that page says pretty much all you need to know:
It’s a digi-wallet in the My One NZ app, where you build a balance of One Wallet dollars to put towards your next phone.
When it’s time for an upgrade, head into one of our participating stores to use your balance and spread what's left to pay over a 12, 24 or 36 month interest free term, with an eligible Pay Monthly plan.
Looks like a reward points scheme that gives you a discount on the next phone you buy from One. Bit thin on info as to how to acrue the points in the first place, other than claiming offers in the app.
Linux:
konfusd:Linux:
I don’t think this is meant to be publicly visible yet… it’s not linked in the site nav and doesn’t come up in search.
Linux:konfusd:Linux:
I don’t think this is meant to be publicly visible yet… it’s not linked in the site nav and doesn’t come up in search.
I guessed the URL
you elite hacker!
richms: you elite hacker!
Elite hacker nothing, obvious url must rank a close second to leaving the edit history available in a Word doc as a classic mistake.
Yikes this complicated, admin heavy and way too much for the typical person. Tradein programs are easier.
