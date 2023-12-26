Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
One Wallet - anyone know what this is?
GSManiac

461 posts

Ultimate Geek


#311233 26-Dec-2023 16:08
Teased by One as “something exciting coming soon”. Does anyone know what this is?

konfusd
201 posts

Master Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3175578 26-Dec-2023 16:57
Yes.

It’s “Your new way to your next phone”. But that’s all I can say.




I work in the Corporate/Government space for One New Zealand, but I know at least a little bit about a lot of things we do. I volunteer my time on here, and all opinions expressed are my own and do not necessarily reflect those of my employer.

 
 
 
 

Linux
10369 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3175579 26-Dec-2023 16:57
Link or any information to the teaser?

konfusd
201 posts

Master Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3175580 26-Dec-2023 17:00
On the main screen of the My One NZ app you should have a “One Wallet (Beta)” tile. AFAIK there isn’t any other public facing mention of this.




I work in the Corporate/Government space for One New Zealand, but I know at least a little bit about a lot of things we do. I volunteer my time on here, and all opinions expressed are my own and do not necessarily reflect those of my employer.



Linux
10369 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3175581 26-Dec-2023 17:02
https://one.nz/one-wallet/

Linux
10369 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3175582 26-Dec-2023 17:05
konfusd there isn’t any other public facing mention of this.

 

@konfusd You sure about that? Link above to OneNZ website has loads of information

freitasm
BDFL - Memuneh
76501 posts

Uber Geek

Administrator
ID Verified
Trusted
Geekzone
Lifetime subscriber

  #3175584 26-Dec-2023 17:20
Well, that page says pretty much all you need to know:

 

 

It’s a digi-wallet in the My One NZ app, where you build a balance of One Wallet dollars to put towards your next phone.

 

When it’s time for an upgrade, head into one of our participating stores to use your balance and spread what's left to pay over a 12, 24 or 36 month interest free term, with an eligible Pay Monthly plan.

 




freitasm on Keybase | My technology disclosure

 

freitasm on Keybase | My technology disclosure

 

 

 

 

 

 

RunningMan
8008 posts

Uber Geek


  #3175589 26-Dec-2023 17:46
Looks like a reward points scheme that gives you a discount on the next phone you buy from One. Bit thin on info as to how to acrue the points in the first place, other than claiming offers in the app.



konfusd
201 posts

Master Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3175637 26-Dec-2023 18:02
Linux:

https://one.nz/one-wallet/



I don’t think this is meant to be publicly visible yet… it’s not linked in the site nav and doesn’t come up in search.




I work in the Corporate/Government space for One New Zealand, but I know at least a little bit about a lot of things we do. I volunteer my time on here, and all opinions expressed are my own and do not necessarily reflect those of my employer.

konfusd
201 posts

Master Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3175639 26-Dec-2023 18:04
Also, this hasn’t launched yet (not even internally) so anything you see about it now will be subject to change.




I work in the Corporate/Government space for One New Zealand, but I know at least a little bit about a lot of things we do. I volunteer my time on here, and all opinions expressed are my own and do not necessarily reflect those of my employer.

Linux
10369 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3175640 26-Dec-2023 18:11
konfusd:
Linux:

https://one.nz/one-wallet/



I don’t think this is meant to be publicly visible yet… it’s not linked in the site nav and doesn’t come up in search.


I guessed the URL

richms
26431 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Subscriber

  #3175647 26-Dec-2023 20:12
Linux:
konfusd:
Linux:

 

https://one.nz/one-wallet/

 



I don’t think this is meant to be publicly visible yet… it’s not linked in the site nav and doesn’t come up in search.


I guessed the URL

 

you elite hacker!




Richard rich.ms

Bung
5474 posts

Uber Geek

Subscriber

  #3175649 26-Dec-2023 20:33
richms: you elite hacker! 

 

Elite hacker nothing, obvious url must rank a close second to leaving the edit history available in a Word doc as a classic mistake.

freitasm
BDFL - Memuneh
76501 posts

Uber Geek

Administrator
ID Verified
Trusted
Geekzone
Lifetime subscriber

  #3175651 26-Dec-2023 20:38
I think he was being sarcastic.

As noted obvious URL is... Obvious.




freitasm on Keybase | My technology disclosure

 

freitasm on Keybase | My technology disclosure

 

 

 

 

 

 

antoniosk
2333 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3175653 26-Dec-2023 20:58
Yikes this complicated, admin heavy and way too much for the typical person. Tradein programs are easier. 

 

 




________

 

Antoniosk

