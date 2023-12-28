Hi guys, I might just be the most unlucky person here with my experiences on the One NZ network... after yet more issues with Kogan Mobile over the last week, I've finally moved over to One NZ.

I've chosen the eSIM option, as hoping to use the physical SIM slot for my overseas SIM card. My phone's the iPhone 15 on the latest iOS.

Number ported over all good, etc. Even got iMessage re-registered successfully, after a few days of being on the network under One NZ.

However I can't seem to go onto 4G or 5G, it only works with 3G. WiFi Calling also doesn't seem to activate (I tried putting the phone in Airplane Mode, which triggers WiFi Calling when I was with Kogan).

After chatting with the Customer Service team rep, then the technical team rep, I was advised to head in store to swap my eSIM for a physical SIM.

I'd love to stay on eSIM if possible. Does anyone here have any experience with One NZ on Prepay, with eSIM, and have any experience or advice to share?

Cheers,

Kelvin