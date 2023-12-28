Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
One NZ Prepay on eSIM questions
CalmStorm

#311245 28-Dec-2023 12:17
Hi guys, I might just be the most unlucky person here with my experiences on the One NZ network... after yet more issues with Kogan Mobile over the last week, I've finally moved over to One NZ.

 

I've chosen the eSIM option, as hoping to use the physical SIM slot for my overseas SIM card. My phone's the iPhone 15 on the latest iOS.

 

Number ported over all good, etc. Even got iMessage re-registered successfully, after a few days of being on the network under One NZ.

 

However I can't seem to go onto 4G or 5G, it only works with 3G. WiFi Calling also doesn't seem to activate (I tried putting the phone in Airplane Mode, which triggers WiFi Calling when I was with Kogan).

 

After chatting with the Customer Service team rep, then the technical team rep, I was advised to head in store to swap my eSIM for a physical SIM.

 

I'd love to stay on eSIM if possible. Does anyone here have any experience with One NZ on Prepay, with eSIM, and have any experience or advice to share?

 

Cheers,
Kelvin

Mrcutiepatootie
  #3175972 28-Dec-2023 12:35
Sounds more of an APN issue if you can’t even get on 4G. Check your settings if they are set up correctly. Phones these days have reset network settings you can try as alternative.

 
 
 
 

l43a2
  #3175973 28-Dec-2023 12:40
how long since you got the esim? we talking hours or days





CalmStorm

  #3175975 28-Dec-2023 12:46
Hiya, yea had gone through the usual troubleshooting before I got the tech support rep. APN is the default 'vodafone' value (I've also tried 'internet' as a test, same result), had done Reset Network Settings (iOS), also tried deleting the eSIM and scanning the QR code again to reimport it.

 

It's almost as if the account wasn't provisioned correctly, but nothing was amiss according to Customer Services, hence the suggestion to try it with a physical SIM as it could be something in the eSIM setup of my phone (purchased direct from Apple) that the network didn't like or provision for? Another reason I thought that it could be account provisioning is that I haven't received my bonus data for bringing my number across, but that's not really a big deal for me.



mrgsm021
  #3175976 28-Dec-2023 12:46
Recently went to a store to switch my wife's prepay to eSIM, no issues with 4G or 5G, though she's on Android.

CalmStorm

  #3175977 28-Dec-2023 12:49
l43a2:

 

how long since you got the esim? we talking hours or days

 

 

Days - I activated the eSIM on 24-Dec, and once activated started the number porting over, which completed within a few hours (probably a fully automated process now, since I imagine everyone's away for the holidays!).

CalmStorm

  #3175978 28-Dec-2023 12:50
mrgsm021:

 

Recently went to a store to switch my wife's prepay to eSIM, no issues with 4G or 5G, though she's on Android.

 

 

Thank you! Looks like I might need to go to a store and ask them to help me out.

MaxineN
Max
  #3175980 28-Dec-2023 13:01
Hiya

 

 

 

You might actually be missing LTE and VoLTE components from the plan.

 

 

 

Can I please grab the number, full name and send it to maxine.nesbitt@one.nz and I may end up calling you/checking in with you.

 

Kind regards

 

Maxine




MaxineN
Max
  #3175984 28-Dec-2023 13:38
Confirmed.

 

OP missing LTE and VoLTE components. Part of an issue last week but a clean up was done. We missed out on OP.

 


Should have this resolved quickly :~)




CalmStorm

  #3175985 28-Dec-2023 13:41
MaxineN:

 

Confirmed.

 

OP missing LTE and VoLTE components. Part of an issue last week but a clean up was done. We missed out on OP.

 


Should have this resolved quickly :~)

 

 

Thanks so much, Maxine 😊

